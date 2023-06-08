ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University junior Eli Kosiba (Rensselaer Central) earned all-American status after placing among the top eight in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, last month.

Kosiba, who is GSVU’s indoor and outdoor record holder, finished fifth in the event with a jump of 2.15 meters (7 feet, 1/2 inch) at nationals. Teammate Jonathan Rankins-Jones also cleared 2.15 meters to finish seventh and earn all-American honors as well.

