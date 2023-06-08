ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University junior Eli Kosiba (Rensselaer Central) earned all-American status after placing among the top eight in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, last month.
Kosiba, who is GSVU’s indoor and outdoor record holder, finished fifth in the event with a jump of 2.15 meters (7 feet, 1/2 inch) at nationals. Teammate Jonathan Rankins-Jones also cleared 2.15 meters to finish seventh and earn all-American honors as well.
In April, Kosiba cleared 2.25 meters (7 feet, 4 inches) to earn first place at the Al Owens Classic at Grand Valley to break the school’s outdoor record. He also owns the indoor record of 2.23 meters (7-3), which he set earlier in the year.
Winning the Classic high jump title in record-setting fashion caught the eye of national coaches, who named Kosiba their National Men’s Track & Field Athlete of the Week in late April.
Kosiba’s jump places him among the top 12 jumpers in NCAA Division II history. He is just 1 centimeter from earning a spot on the top 10 list of all-time best jumpers.
Stevens honorable mention all-HCAC in baseball
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University centerfielder Aiden Stevens was an honorable mention selection to the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball team for 2023.
Stevens, who recently completed his senior season at Manchester, started 41 games for the Spartans, hitting .359 with 61 hits, including 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs. He led the Spartans in RBIs with 40 and scored a team-high 52 runs.
He also swiped nine bases in 11 attempts.
Stevens led Manchester in hits, triple, total bases (103), hit by pitches (21), on-base percentage (.456) and OPS (1.062). His hit by pitches in a season are the second-most in Manchester history.
He was second in average, doubles, home runs and stolen bases.
A two-time academic all-HCAC selection, Stevens had 13 home runs with 61 RBIs over the past two seasons. He started 69 games over that stretch and finished with 17 doubles, four triples and scored 77 runs with 15 stolen bases.
The Spartans finished 22-20 overall and 12-10 in conference play. They had one player — Zach White — named to the HCAC first team, with Rocco Hanes and Carter Hooks second-team selections.
Joel Kennedy, a freshman from Monroe Central, was named Newcomer of the Year by league coaches.
Stevens was also honored by the university as its Male Scholar Athlete of the Year during its annual awards ceremony on May 8. Stevens was presented with two plaques, including a Kiwanis Leadership Award and the Directors’ Award for top male scholar athlete.
Ringen is an HCAC Newcomer of the Year
NORTH MANCHESTER — Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference coaches named former Rensselaer Central basketball standout and Manchester University freshman Jessie Ringen to their Newcomer Team for the 2022-23 season.
Ringen, 5-9 forward, averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the 9-15 Spartans. She made 24 starts and had a team-high eight blocks on the season.
She finished with 191 points and scored in double figures in 10 of her 24 starts. She had a 15 points and 11 rebounds against Mount St. Joseph’s in early February and led her team with 17 points in Manchester’s 90-58 loss in the HCAC tournament on Feb. 21.
Martin finishes fine career at IU-Northwest
GARY — Former Kankakee Valley standout Sarah Martin capped off a solid career at IU-Northwest in the winter, leading the RedHawks in points and 3-point shooting.
Martin, a 5-7 guard, scored 440 points and hit 36 of 96 3-point shots (38%). She hit 80% of her free throws and added 88 assists, 34 steals and 16 blocks. She and teammate Michaela Schmind tied for the team lead in scoring average at 13.8 ppg.
The daughter of Paul and Kris Martin, Sarah had a career-best 31 points on 13 of 17 shooting with six rebounds and seven assists in her team’s win over Trinity International on Feb. 8. In her next game, she scored 25 points, hitting 5 of 9 3-point shots and 10 of 14 field goals, in a Feb. 11 meeting against Calumet College of St. Joseph.
The RedHawks finished the season with a 24-8 mark, including 17-3 in conference play.
Sarah’s sister, Sam, a junior, played in 28 games for IU-NW, averaging 1.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in a reserve role.
Both she and her sister were picked as 2023 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Basketball Scholar Athletes after maintaining a 3.5 grade point average or better. Sam is majoring in radiology, while Sarah completed her degree in psychology this spring.
Stevens named all-academic for 2nd straight year
NORTH MANCHESTER — Rensselaer Central graduate and baseball player Aiden Stevens has been selected to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team at Manchester University.
Academic all-conference selections must have at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and are varsity athletes. The student/athlete must have completed the equivalent of a full academic year and must be a full-time enrolled student at the institution for the academic all-conference award.
The spring 2023 HCAC all-academic list features 445 athletes from the 10-member institutions and four affiliate schools. It showcases student/athletes from the spring HCAC sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
Joining Stevens on the academic all-HCAC list are teammates Mitchell Cobb, Griffin Garwood, Rocco Hanes, Harrison Pittsford and Kreigh Young.
