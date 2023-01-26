WOLCOTT — The Tri-County Athletic Department will recognize the school’s only state title team on Friday, Jan. 27 at half-time of the boys’ basketball game against South Newton.
The junior varsity game is set for 6:30 p.m., EST, with the varsity game scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The 1998 baseball team, coached by Denny Stitz, claimed a Class A state title by beating Barr-Reeve, 3-0.
Members of the team include C.J. Robinson, Craig Culp, Rodney Benner, Jed Zarse, Michael Stitz, Mark LeBeau, Robbie Page, Jeremy Scheitlin, Colt Rowland, Jeremy Lear, Wade Nevitt, Zach Lanning, Michael Luck, Brad Ringer and Chris Shafer.
Current athletic director and baseball coach Jeff LeBeau served as one of Stitz’s assistant coaches, with David George the other.
The No. 2 Cavaliers ended the season with 22 straight victories, including the state championship win. They finished 30-3 overall, with losses coming against West Lafayette, Benton Central and North White.
They beat North White, Frontier and West Central for the sectional title the year before capturing the Sheridan Regional title by an 8-2 final against Lafayette Central Catholic.
They beat Fremont and Wapahani in the Kokomo semistate.
In the state finals against Barr-Reeve on June 27, 1998, the Cavaliers would jump ahead in the first inning after Benner doubled home LeBeau with the game’s first run. Benner then went to work on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits, with one walk and one strikeout. The Cavs’ defense had two errors.
TC added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning when LeBeau walked, Benner followed with a double and Robinson singled to score LeBeau. Nevitt’s single plated Benner for a 3-0 lead.
Benner had three of his team’s 10 hits, including a pair of doubles. Robinson and Nevitt had two hits apiece.
Benner, who won the L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award at the state finals, went 15-1 for the Cavs that season. He had an earned run average under 1.90.
Michael Stitz, who was just a freshman, went 6-0 with an ERA of 2.36. Junior Mark LeBeau was 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and Robinson, one of five seniors on the team, finished 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA.
Offensively, Benner, who was named to the all-state team, hit .454 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. He also had four triples.
Nevitt, a senior, had five homers and 32 RBIs while hitting .378 and Stitz had a .392 batting average with four homers and 21 RBIs. He led the team with eight doubles in the regular season.