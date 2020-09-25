FRANKLIN — Kennedy Minter left a big imprint in her four seasons as Rensselaer Central’s top butterfly swimmer.
But she has since become one of many all-stars competing on the Franklin College women’s swim team. Minter joined her new teammates last month.
“It’s been an eye-opener, competition wise,” Minter said of the Grizzlies’ practice sessions.
A record-holder in the 100-yard butterfly at RCHS — as well as a member of three relay teams that set new school marks — Minter caught the eye of college recruiters after stellar seasons as a Bomber and a member of the Rensselaer Summer Swim Team in the summer and the WAVES club in the winter.
After looking at offers from DePauw and The College of Wooster in Ohio, Minter settled on Franklin because of its success.
Franklin was also appealing because it provided her the opportunity to become a biology/pre-med student. Minter hopes to work as a pediatrician some day.
Franklin coach Andrew Hendricks and his staff plan to use Minter in the 200 and 400 individual medley events, the 100 butterfly and 100 and 200 backstrokes.
“Coach said I should be able to come in and make an impact pretty quickly,” said Minter, who was impressed with Hendricks and her new teammates.
“The coach was my main reason for coming to Franklin because he was so adamant about me being here and making an impact,” said Minter, the daughter of Ed and Jen Minter. “He showed me all of my times and how I would make an impact. The education is really good, too.”
The Grizzlies’ women’s team hasn’t lost a dual meet in three seasons and has won three straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles. Franklin is 53-3-1 since Hendricks, who is also the school’s Director of Athletics, took over the program in 2008.
The Grizzlies have had over 60 all-conference honorees under Hendricks.
Avoiding injuries helped Minter enjoy a solid senior season for the Bombers. She came to Franklin in good shape despite losing some water time due to COVID-19.
“I had a few injuries throughout the seasons,” she said. “I had a good senior year, but sectional didn’t go how I wanted. I still have have more things to look forward to.”