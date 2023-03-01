RENSSELAER — Records are made to be broken and that is exactly what five swimmers on Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team did this season.
There were no lack of smiles as these swimmers — the 200-yard freestyle relay foursome of Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Katie Castle and Maddie Kosiba — took down old records and replaced them with their own last week.
The 200 free relay team established a new Bomber record in 1 minute, 45.35 seconds in the preliminary round of the Lake Central Sectional to break the old mark.
During the sectional finals, the 200 medley relay team of Audrey Korniak, Cook, Nelson and Kosiba also set a new school mark in 1:56.73. It broke the previous record set in 2018 by Kennedy Minter, Hailey Henry, Sophia Michael and Daphne Dobson.
Nelson was also able to post her new record time in the 200 individual medley — 2:17.26 — which she accomplished in 2022. She was unable to do so last year due to pool renovations.
The Lady Bombers would like to thank coach Jill Henady, who was voted the sectional coach of the year for her team’s fourth-place finish at Lake Central, as well as the coaching staff, families, teammates and the Rensselaer community who supported them.