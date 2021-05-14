WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced that the boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball and softball programs will hold their annual summer youth camps in June.
The Lady Kougars girls’ basketball team will get things started June 1-4 with two sessions daily for different age groups. Youngsters currently in Kindergarten through third grades will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. daily and those currently in fourth through seventh will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Girls attending will go through skill development stations with high school players as supervisors of each group. The high school coaching staff, led by varsity coach Doug Nelson, will be directing the camp.
The cost of the girls’ basketball camp is $40 per child, which is discounted to $25 for additional children from the same immediate family. Each attendee will receive a T-shirt and a basketball. For more information, contact Nelson at dnelson@kv.k12.in.us or at 219-956-3143, ext. 2401.
Boys’ basketball will host their camp on June 7-10 and it will be held at Kankakee Valley Middle School. The cost is $50 per camper, which is discounted to $40 for additional children from the same immediate family. Each attendee will receive two camp T-shirts.
There will be four sessions daily. Current kindergartners and first-graders will work onintroductory basic skills from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Second- and third-graders will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to work on more advanced basics. From 12-1:30 p.m., fourth- and fifth graders will attend an age appropriate skill development camp, and from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m., the sixth- and seventh-graders will work on more competitive skill development.
For a more intense experience, the team will also host its fifth annual Skills Academy for kids in grades fourth through seventh in the current year. The cost for the Skills Academy is $50 per camper, but kids who attend the initial camp will be able to attend the Skills Academy for no additional charge.
The Skills Academy will be held on June 14, 16, 18, 21, 22, 29, 30 and July 1, 6 and 7.
Current fourth- and fifth-graders will work out from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. and current sixth- and seventh-graders will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The sessions will be similar to a typical varsity or junior varsity practice, focusing on improving skills and fundamentals while incorporating them into team play.
The sixth- and seventh-graders are also able to participate in the North Montgomery High School Shootout as well as a week-long residential camp at Indiana Wesleyan University for an additional cost of $225. That camp runs from July 9 through 11.
For additional information on any of these opportunities, contact varsity coach coach Billy Shepherd.
The Lady Kougars softball program will be hosting a Kids’ Camp on June 8 and 9, with the 10th scheduled as a rain date, if needed. The camp is open to grades K-2 from 9 to 11 a.m. and grades 3 — 5 from 12-2 p.m.
Coaches and players from the high school softball game will teach basic skills to all attendees. The cost is $30 per child and each camper will receive a T-shirt.
All of the above camps will follow safety protocols regarding Covid-19 and ask that parents do the same. Attendees are asked to come with proper attire and equipment for their sport, as well as to bring their own water bottles.