A golf course assassin. A generational soccer player. A freakishly consistent runner.
Individual performances were the dominant story in the local prep sports scene this fall (with South Newton’s incredibly talented volleyball team the exception). Though the area saw just two sectional team champions — including the aforementioned Lady Rebels and Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team — there were many local athletes who took center stage with their accomplishments.
Here is a peek at the fall season’s top performances:
DeBoard continues ascent
as area’s top golfer
Kankakee Valley’s Brynlee DeBoard displays one of the biggest, brightest smiles off the golf course, but she has a steely demeanor on it. She is a picture of determination and focus as she prepares to attack a golfing landscape. It’s contributed to her status as the best girls’ golfer to come out of KVHS; she is the record holder in scoring average over 9 holes and set a single-match record of 36 at Sandy Pines. She is also a wedge shot shy of KV’s 18-hole record for a season and should break that mark in 2023 when she will be favored to win another sectional title and compete for a spot in the state finals for a third time.
Bos shatters scoring
records at DeMotte Christian
DeMotte Christian’s Skylar Bos leaves the school’s girls’ soccer program with a bag full of records, including most career goals (147), most goals in a season (50 in 2021), most assists (55) and most points (349). Her success on the soccer field translated into four successive successful seasons for the Knights, who were ranked among the state’s best in Class A. The Knights managed to win their first sectional title two years ago and reached a sectional final twice with Bos — a gifted two-sport standout — leading the way.
Special Mention: Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas also had another solid season as her team’s top scorer, finishing with 27 goals on a team that desperately needed some offense. Last year, Thomas had 25 goals when she was surrounded by a veteran group of athletes … Rensselaer Central juniors Grace Healey and Libby Dixon combined to give their team a strong 1-2 punch on the offensive side. The Bombers will be an improved team with the return of their top two scorers in 2023.
Wuethrich makes
another run to state meet
Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich was the area’s most consistent runner in 2022 as he set a path to another state finals appearance in Terre Haute. Wuethrich was among Northwest Indiana’s top 10 runners and was a force in the Lafayette region as well. The Bomber standout won his first RCHS sectional title in comfortable fashion, taking command of the race at the midway point to put his feet squarely on the top of the podium. The win came after a pair of near-misses for Wuethrich, who showed great promise as a freshman.
Special Mention: KV’s Emma Bell had a solid season after recovering from injuries that short-circuited her track season in the spring. But grabbing headlines as well was the maturation of freshman Faith Terborg, who gives the Kougars a solid 1-2 scoring punch for 2023. KV junior Ethan Ehrhardt also took a giant step forward after the loss of Justin Hoffman to graduation. Ehrhardt just missed reaching the state finals by a handful of seconds this fall, but will be a good bet to do the deed in 2023.
Lady Rebels stay elite
among area’s teams
South Newton’s volleyball team continued to dominate the opposition this fall, winning over 30 games for the second straight season. A sectional champion for a third straight season in 2022, the Rebels came within points of beating Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, which is playing for a Class A state championship in Indianapolis this weekend. The team’s senior core, led by all-everything Lexi Cripe and the versatile Lizzie Glassburn, won nearly 100 matches over its four-year career, and the addition of Lexi’s sister, Taylor, last year as a freshman gave the Rebels another elite athlete who never leaves the floor. The mantle of the best player on the floor will be passed to Taylor, who should keep South Newton relevant for at least two more years.
Special Mention: Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team somehow overcame the loss of a talented core of players, including stat-stuffer Jessie Ringen, to finish near the .500 mark this season. The Bombers got off to a solid start with mostly freshmen and sophomores and even beat rival Kankakee Valley for the first time in over a decade.
RCHS tennis team
has best season ever
Rensselaer Central’s large senior group in boys’ tennis included a handful of basketball players who helped the Bombers collect more wins in the program’s history. Singles players Tommy Boyles, Nole Marchand and Colby Chapman — teammates on last year’s sectional championship team in boys’ basketball — made for a solid trio at the top of the lineup, with Chapman suffering just three losses at No. 3 singles. All three were effective at keeping the ball moving and forcing the opposition to make shots. The team’s success comes just as RCHS unveiled a new top-notch tennis facility.
West Central back on
top in MWC football
After seven straight losing seasons, the Trojans put themselves at the top of the area’s 1A schools with 10 wins this fall. They won 11 games in the previous four seasons combined. West Central marched through Midwest Conference rivals to win its first conference title in 24 years and put itself in position to capture a sectional title. The team’s success can be attributed to a senior class that stuck it out for four years, but it’s the juniors who have starred for most of the season. It gives coach Marc Hall hope for another great season in 2023.
Seniors lead charge
in Bomber boys’ soccer
RCHS’s huge group of seniors — 11 in all — were at the forefront of the boys’ soccer team’s success this fall. The group accounted for 52 of the team’s 63 goals, with senior Dalton Henry scoring a team-best 22 goals of his own. The Bombers, who won six in a row to start the season, had 13 match victories overall to come within reach of the program’s wins record. They were given a decent chance of upsetting No. 1 ranked West Lafayette in the sectional, eventually losing 5-0.