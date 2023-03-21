RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central wrestling coach Hunter Hickman and his staff recognized members of the Bombers’ sectional and regional championship teams during an awards program last week.
Special team awards and conference recognition for some highlighted this year’s program. Members of the girls’ wrestling team were also recognized.
State qualifier Jordan Cree was selected Most Outstanding Wrestler for the boy’s team. He finished with a team-best 48-3 record.
Brock Robinson was picked for the Coaches Award, as were Larz Hughes and Maricio Rodriguez. Cayden Webb and Carter Ogborn shared Freshman of the Year awards and Caleb Oliver won Best Mental Attitude.
Beck Doughty was named Most Improved after earning honorable mention all-Hoosier Conference.
Cree and Mason Stanley won their weight classes at conference to earn all-league nods and Hughes and Trenton Simmons were honorable mention.
Boys’ wrestler Avery Stanley and Delaney Koebcke of the girls’ team each earned the BAGUBA Award and Dom Maddox was the boys’ Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Kolton Ploughe was the TOJO Award winner and Simmons was picked to receive the Steve Koebcke Memorial Award.
Rachel Dunlap was the Mental Attitude Award winner in girls’ wrestling, with Kylie Spencer named Most Outstanding Wrestler for reaching the girls’ state meet. Kaylee Cates was the Sportsmanship Award winner.