RENSSELAER — Mason Stanley had perhaps one of the most overlooked careers as a four-year wrestler at Rensselaer Central.
Besides accumulating 119 career wins over three different weight classes, Stanley was a state qualifier in 2022, a four-time semi-state and regional qualifier, a two-time regional champion and a two-time sectional champion.
Gaudy numbers for sure, though Stanley flew under the radar for most of his career. One school paying attention, however, was Wabash College, which offered Stanley — the son of Walter and Jennifer — a spot on its team this spring.
Stanley looked at a few schools, but said Wabash was always at the top of the list.
“I really like the school and the culture they have there,” he said. “They have really successful programs and they make really successful kids. The school was a big part of it.”
A member of the top 20 among the 2023 senior class, Stanley plans to study biology at Wabash with an eye on the agricultural field in the future.
A 106-pound wrestler as a freshman, Stanley floated between 126 and 132 over the past three seasons. He had his most successful season as a junior, finishing 42-7 at 132 pounds and reaching the state finals after going 2-2 at the East Chicago Central Semi-state.
This past season, he finished 40-4 in helping the Bombers pick up their sixth straight sectional title.
Other career highlights include winning a Rochester Invitational title at 106 pounds as a freshman, losing by a point to a state qualifier at 126 pounds in the semi-state as a sophomore and winning by major decision against three top 20 wrestlers this past season.
Stanley came within a point of reaching a second state finals this winter.
Wabash has discussed using Stanley at 133 pounds or the 141-pound weight class if he struggles to cut weight in the fall. He will give the Little Giants depth in his first year.
“I don’t think I’ll start my first year,” he said. “They have a good program with tough kids, so I’ll probably just learn and look to wrestle and see what I can do.”
Wabash coach Brian Anderson’s roster includes Dylan Barron of North Newton, who will be a sophomore in the fall. Stanley is also familiar with a pair of Highland wrestlers on the team.
His roommate in Crawfordsville will be fellow RCHS senior Jordan Cree, who will play football for the Little Giants.
The college season begins in November and runs through March. Wabash won two invitational titles in 2023 and added a runner-up finish. The Little Giants had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Division III national tournament, with senior Jack Heldt winning a national championship at 285 pounds.