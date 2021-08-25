While all of Jasper County had its eyes on the proceedings between Kankakee Valley and Rensselaer Central last Friday, there were three other games played in the area.
Here is a quick recap of those contests:
Spartans
dominate Rebels, 45-8
KENTLAND — North Newton improved to 4-0 against county rival South Newton under coach Scott Rouch Friday, Aug. 20, scoring 31 unanswered points in a 45-8 Midwest Conference romp.
The Spartans, who have won five straight meetings with the Rebels going back to 2016, led just 14-8 at one point, but got big play after big play to blow the game open.
They got a pair of touchdown runs from sophomore quarterback Evan Gagnon, who was making his first varsity start, and two more from senior tailback Brandon Schoon.
Gagnon had TD runs of 80 and 11 yards and set up another score with a 50-yard run to the Rebels’ 5-yard line. Schoon ran the ball in from 80 and 1 yards.
North Newton also had a pair of punt returns for scores from sophomore Lane Zander, including a 47-yard return in the second half.
The three-time defending Midwest Conference champion Spartans open the home portion of their schedule against Class 2A No. 10 Rensselaer Central Friday. South Newton begins the first of four straight road games with a visit to Francesville to take on Midwest Conference foe West Central Friday.
Carroll rolls past Cavaliers
WOLCOTT — Carroll racked up nearly 300 yards and held a 48-0 lead by halftime in cruising to a 48-6 victory over Tri-County in the opener for both teams.
The Cougars used big plays in the rout, getting a 61-yard touchdown run from Clay Metzger on the game’s first play. Metzger also had a 9-yard TD run and was on the business end of a 74-yard screen pass from quarterback Heath Richardson.
Metzger carried the ball just four times, gaining 103 yards. Teammate Colton Ayres rushed for a game-high 122 yards on three carries, scoring on runs of 30 and 82 yards.
Cavaliers quarterback Koby Bahler had his team’s lone score, a 10-yard run to ruin Carroll’s shutout with 8:58 left in the game.
TC teammate Payton Stark led the Cavs with 77 rushing yards on 15 carries.
The Cavs played seven seniors, five juniors, a sophomore and 14 freshmen for coach Eric Davis, who returns to Tri-County’s sideline for the first time in six seasons.
Davis led the Cavaliers to 5-5 finish in 2016 before coaching at Frankfort in 2017 and at Bellmont in 2019.
TC will travel to Attica on Friday, Aug. 27. The Red Ramblers opened the season with a 34-6 loss at Riverton Parke.
Caston gets easy win vs. Trojans
FULTON — West Central fell behind early and could never recover in falling 52-6 at Caston Friday.
The Trojans had four turnovers, including three fumbles, and managed just 145 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Blayden Huber was 6 of 9 through the air for 26 yards and an interception. He scored the team’s lone touchdown in the third quarter and led the team in rushing with 69 yards on 10 carries.
Ayden White had 10 tackles to lead the defense for West Central, which fell behind 44-0 at halftime.