Cavaliers are 2-1

WOLCOTT — North Newton junior right-hander Evan Gagnon allowed just two hits over five innings in leading the Spartans to an 11-1 victory over Midwest Conference foe Tri-County Friday night, April 7.

Gagnon averaged two strikeouts per inning, finishing with 10 strikeouts and three walks. He didn’t allow a run until TC’s final at-bat in the fifth.

Tags