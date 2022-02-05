RENSSELAER — Senior guard Grace Hollopeter had eight clutch points in the fourth quarter and the Schleman sisters combined for 31 points and 25 rebounds as North Newton slipped past Westville, 50-44, Friday in a Rensselaer Central Class 2A Sectional contest.

The victory propels the Spartans (10-9) into Saturday’s second semifinal against No. 1 ranked South Central (24-0), which survived a major scare against North Judson in a 41-36 thriller in Friday’s other game.

Rensselaer Central (16-6) will face Boone Grove (12-8) in Saturday’s other semifinal.

North Newton’s led throughout, taking a 13-point lead at one point in the second quarter. But Westville whittled the lead down to four points three times in the second half only to be knocked back by Hollopeter, who hit a 3-point shot, a mid-range jumper and 3 of 4 free throws to pull her team ahead.

Hollopeter, who had a team-high 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting, had eight of her team’s 14 fourth-quarter points. Makenna Schleman and Heidi Schleman had two free throws apiece and Harley Schleman knocked down a shot in the final period.

Makenna had 13 points, including eight in the first quarter to spark the offense. North Newton hit 9 of 12 shots in the first period, with Harley Schelman contributing seven points by hitting all three of her shots.

Makenna and Harley Schleman had eight rebounds each and Heidi Schleman had a team-best nine.

Senior guard Grace Weston had 13 points for the Blackhawks (12-11), including three 3-pointers. Loreli Mallon had a team-high 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting, with 11 of those points coming in the second half. Rebecca Benefield had eight rebounds.

In Friday’s second game, North Judson showed grit in putting a scare into the state’s top 2A team, leading 16-14 at half-time.

The Satellites took the lead for good with a 9-0 run to start the second half, but the Jays (5-18) would go away, pulling within two possessions of the lead three times in the game’s final three minutes.

South Central’s veteran lineup, however, dodged a handful of deep 3 misses by Jays junior Sophia Frasure and Olivia Burkett late and knocked down four free throws in the game’s final 54 seconds to avoid Judson’s upset bid.

South Central outscored Judson, 23-10, in the second and third quarters to claim the lead.