KENTLAND — South Newton’s Lexi Cripe recently signed on to continue her volleyball career at Indiana Tech.

She will be attending Indiana Tech to study Exercise Science, which is an interest of hers because she aspires to help athletes, like herself, be the best physical versions of themselves.