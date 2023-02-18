INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley senior Cole Solomey is into the second round at the IHSAA state wrestling finals.

Solomey, ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds at 45-1, took care of business by dominating Branson Weaver of Owen Valley (37-7) by a 9-1 major decision. He advances to face Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle (31-3), who beat Peru’s Cooper Baldwin (36-5) by a 14-6 decision.

