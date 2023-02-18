INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley senior Cole Solomey is into the second round at the IHSAA state wrestling finals.
Solomey, ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds at 45-1, took care of business by dominating Branson Weaver of Owen Valley (37-7) by a 9-1 major decision. He advances to face Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle (31-3), who beat Peru’s Cooper Baldwin (36-5) by a 14-6 decision.
A runner-up at 138 in last year’s state finals, Solomey is coming off his first semistate championship at East Chicago Central.
Other area wrestlers who competed Friday included Rensselaer Central senior Jordan Cree, who fell in his first-round match at 285 pounds to Kelton Farmer of Evansville Reitz (37-1) by pin in 4 minutes, 37 seconds. Farmer was one of the field’s No. 2 seeds and Cree was a three seed.
Cree, an all-state football player and a state finalist in the discus and shot-put, finishes a tremendous career at RCHS with a 48-3 record in his first season as a heavyweight.
Junior Hayden Fritz of West Central (36-5) also lost in the first round at 132 pounds. Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central pinned the Trojans wrestler in 4:36 of the third round to advance to the second round.
Leavell improves to 31-1 with the victory.