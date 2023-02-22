DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley senior Cole Solomey arrived home to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, Feb. 19.
With a cavalcade of police cars, fire trucks and other vehicles in front and behind, Solomey stood in the moon roof of his family’s car and took in the waves of adulation shown him by throngs of crowds gathered her and there along Halleck Street.
On Saturday at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Solomey had become the first wrestler from Kankakee Valley to win a state title, defeating Center Grove’s Reese Courtney (36-9) by a 6-2 decision in the finals of the 138-pound weight class.
Solomey is a four-time state-place winner, finishing second at 138 in 2022, sixth at 132 in 2021 and seventh at 120 in 2020.
“Honestly, the best anyone had done in school history before me was fifth, and last year I broke that record and was state runner-up,” Solomey said “This year, it meant everything to me. This is all I wanted; to be our first-ever state champion.”
Ever the humble guy, Solomey first thanked everyone that had coached him.
“Each year, I wanted to improve. Hard work pays off and my coaches and my parents have helped me make this happen,” he said
Solomey came into the state meet with a single defeat for the season with a record of 48-1. In the prelims, he defeated Owen Valley’s Branson Weaver and New Castle’s Gavyn Whithead. Both juniors fell in 9 -2 major decisions to Solomey.
The son of Mike and Becky Solomey of DeMotte, Cole then took down Avon senior Chase Schoeff with an 8-4 decision in the match that Solmey later said was the toughest, before finally facing Courtney for the title.
Courtney reached the final after defeating New Prairie freshman Jeffrey Huyvaert, who was the only wrestler to beat Solomey this season. Solomey lost to Huyvaert in the regional final, but avenged the loss by beating Huyvaert at the East Chicago Central Semi-state a week later.
Huyvaert finished fourth at the state meet, capping a fantastic first year at 50-3.
Solomey was an IHPO national champion in the off-season and has been ranked number one in the state all season at 138 pounds. A Purdue University recruit, he is already looking forward to collegiate grappling.
He plans to major in construction management at Purdue.
Other area wrestlers who competed in last Friday’s first round included Rensselaer Central senior Jordan Cree, who fell at 285 pounds to Kelton Farmer of Evansville Reitz (37-1) by pin in 4 minutes, 37 seconds.
Farmer was one of the field’s No. 2 seeds and Cree was a three seed.
Cree, an all-state football player and a state finalist in the discus and shot-put, finishes a tremendous career at RCHS with a 48-3 record in his first season as a heavyweight.
Junior Hayden Fritz of West Central (36-5) also lost in the first round at 132 pounds.
Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central pinned the Trojans wrestler in 4:36 of the third round to advance to the second round.
Leavell improved to 31-1 with the victory.