Nobody has wrestled more minutes against the nation’s top 138-pound wrestler than Kankakee Valley junior Cole Solomey.
The owner of 40 victories this season, Solomey has just three losses — all coming against Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez (37-0), who is the heavy favorite to claim a state title this weekend in Indianapolis.
A two-time state qualifier, Solomey (40-3) could get another shot at Mendez on Saturday if he can get past Edgewood junior Cash Turner (32-1) in the first round of the state meet.
Solomey will likely face a couple of other tough opponents before facing Mendez, who will look to defend a state title for the fourth straight year Saturday. Mendez will continue his wrestling career at Ohio State next fall, leaving Solomey and a host of others with hopes for state success in 2023.
Solomey is the lone state representative for the Kougars, who had three wrestlers qualify for the semistate meet. Both Caleb Solomey (at 132) and Noah Sessions (at 126) were defeated in the first two rounds at East Chicago Central.
Caleb Solomey lost his second-round match to Rensselaer Central junior Mason Stanley, who punched his ticket with a 6-2 win over the KVHS junior. Stanley (42-8) would finish with back-to-back losses to place fourth overall.
Sessions lost by pin in his first-round match to West Central’s Drake Fritz (38-1), who suffered his first loss at semistate when Beau Brabender of Mishawaka pinned the Trojans sophomore to end Fritz’s season.
Joining Stanley at the state meet is junior teammate Jordan Cree, who won his first two matches at semistate in easy fashion. He opened with a 12-5 decision of Valparaiso’s Chandler Antrim before pinning Jonathan Neese of LaVille to qualify for state.
That would set up a match with another wrestler considered the nation’s best 220-pounder in Christian Carroll of New Prairie (18-0). Carroll would put Cree on his back in the first 12 seconds of the match on his way to a four-pin day.
Cree would later lose by pin to Crown Point’s Paul Clark in the consolation match to finish 2-2 on the day.
Rensselaer’s other hopeful, senior Lakin Webb, would fall to Cole Solomey in the second round of the 138-pound match by a 4-2 decision. Webb, who had 42 wins since recovering from a back injury that short-circuited his football season, reached the state meet as a junior.
RCHS’s Kolton Ploughe at 113, Caleb Oliver at 120, Larz Hughes at 145, Andrew Ball at 170 and Azariah Warran at 285 all lost first-round matches at the semistate.
North Newton senior Mikkel Cunningham, who was hoping to reach his first state meet, fell short after falling to Johnny Cortez of Lake Central in the second round at 113 pounds. Cunningham finishes as one of the Spartans’ most successful wrestlers, going 46-2 in 2022.
Teammates Adrian Origel at 106, Aidan Barron at 120, Dylan Barron at 145, Ardyen Calinski at 220 and Matthew Barry at 285 all fell short of advancing. Barry won his first-round match, but lost by pin to Hunter Whitenack of New Prairie in the ticket round to cap his career at 41-6.
dEAST CHICAGO CENTRAL
WRESTLING SEMISTATE
Local State Qualifiers
Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, at 132 pounds.
Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, at 138 pounds.
Denny Wendling, Frontier, at 145 pounds.
Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, at 220 pounds.
Local Results
106 lbs. — Adrian Origel, North Newton, sophomore (43-5) pinned by Xavier Chavez, junior, Mishawaka (22-8) in 2:29.
113 lbs. — Mikkel Cunningham, North Newton, senior (46-2) won by pin vs. Jaylin Winsley, Calumet, senior (19-11) in 2:55 … Lost by 10-3 decision to Johnny Cortez, Lake Central, senior (24-9) — Cortez finished third overall.
Kolton Ploughe, Rensselaer Central, junior (33-17) pinned by Owen Bunton, Portage, junior (25-11) in 2:44.
120 lbs. — Aidan Barron, North Newton, junior (33-15) lost by 19-3 technical fall to Evan Cruz, Crown Point, sophomore (26-12).
Liam Siburcrist, North White, sophomore (40-2) pinned by Guillermo Rivera, Lake Central, sophomore (28-10) in 5:13.
Caleb Oliver, Rensselaer Central, junior (13-4) lost by 13-4 major decision to Jayden Lewis, New Prairie, freshman (36-10). — Lewis finished third overall.
126 lbs. — Drake Fritz, West Central, sophomore (38-1) pinned Noah Sessions, Kankakee Valley, freshman (26-11) in 1:26 … Lost by pin to Beau Brabender, Mishawaka, junior (31-8) in 3:12.
132 lbs. — Hayden Fritz, West Central, sophomore (32-6) pinned by Drake Montalongo, Tippecanoe Valley, senior (36-15) in 2:37.
Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, junior (42-7) beat Logan Stuckman, Wawasee, junior (27-12) by 5-4 decision … beat Caleb Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (33-3) by 6-2 decision … lost by pin to Zar Walker, Mishawaka, sophomore (38-14) in 4:00 … lost in consolation match to Bryce Denton, Penn, sophomore (22-6) in 4:19.
Caleb Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (33-3) beat Gabriel Tienstra, Munster, senior (34-5) by 10-1 major decision … lost to Stanley in ticket round.
138 lbs. — Lakin Webb, Rensselaer Central, senior (42-6) won by pin against Jack Nelson, Highland, junior (20-23) in 2:52 … lost by 4-2 decision to Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3).
Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3) beat Wesley Smith, Plymouth, sophomore (17-9) by pin in 37 seconds … beat Webb, Rensselaer Central, senior (42-6), beat Lucas Clement, Merrillville, junior (21-7) by pin in 1:39 … lost in finals to Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, senior (37-0) by 20-5 technical fall.
145 lbs. — Dylan Barron, North Newton, senior (43-5) pinned by Aidan Torres, Chesterton, junior (40-1) in 3:04. Torres won semistate title.
Denny Wendling, Frontier, senior (35-5) won by 17-10 decision vs. Caden Elkenberger, LaPorte, senior (32-13) … won by pin vs. Zymarion Hollyefield, Penn, sophomore (26-10) in 4:35 … lost by 8-0 major decision to Nick Tattini, Crown Point, senior (31-6) … lost consolation match vs., Gunner Krause, Knox, senior (25-7) by 12-5 decision.
Larz Hughes, Rensselaer Central, sophomore (39-9) lost by pin to Tattini, Crown Point (31-6) in 59 seconds.
152 lbs. — Diego Hernandez-Reyes, Rensselaer Central, freshman (14-8) lost by 16-1 technical fall to Kenneth Bisping, Lowell, sophomore (35-6).
160 lbs. — Eli Quasebarth, North White, sophomore (37-6) beat Hunter Sopkowski, Highland, sophomore (19-13) by 7-6 decision … lost by pin to Cody Goodwin, Crown Point, junior (34-2) in 1:41. — Goodwin would win 160-pound championship.
170 lbs. — Andrew Ball, Rensselaer Central, senior (28-17) lost by 9-5 decision to Isaac Valdez, Mishawaka, junior (37-6). Valdez would finish second at 170 pounds.
195 lbs. — Salvin Portillo, North White, sophomore (38-5) lost by pin to Ryan Gonzalez, Merrillville, senior (27-10) in 3:03.
220 lbs. — Ardyen Calinski, North Newton, senior (40-6) lost by pin to Christian Carroll, New Prairie, junior (18-0) in 13 seconds.
Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, junior (43-7) won by 12-5 decision vs. Chandler Antrim, Valparaiso, senior (29-9) … won by pin vs. Jonathan Neese, LaVille, freshman (28-4) in 3:49 … lost by pin to Carroll, New Prairie (18-0) in 12 seconds … lost consolation match to Paul Clark, Crown Point, sophomore (29-8) by pin in 2:57.
285 lbs. — Matthew Barry, North Newton, senior (41-6) pinned Zander Paden, Mishawaka, junior (18-13) in 1:33 … lost by pin to Hunter Whitenack, New Prairie, senior (27-0) in 1:23. — Whitenack won 285-pound title.
Azariah Warran, Rensselaer Central, freshman (3-6) pinned by Anthony Popi, Plymouth, sophomore (31-8) in 44 seconds.
State Pairings
132 lbs. — Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, junior (42-8) vs. Dylan Stroud, Manchester, senior (36-0).
138 lbs. — Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3) vs. Cash Turner, Edgewood, junior (32-1).
145 lbs. — Denny Wendling, Frontier, senior (35-5) vs. Toby Abbott, Cowan, senior (33-0).
220 lbs. — Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, junior (43-7) vs. Nate Critchfield, Evansville Mater Dei, senior (33-0).