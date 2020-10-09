LAFAYETTE — Tense and tight.
Even with a lead, Rensselaer Central didn’t feel like it had a handle on the West Lafayette Sectional semifinal against Hoosier Conference foe Twin Lakes.
Then the Bombers scored twice in a two-minute span, and it opened everything up. Rensselaer Central relaxed more and coasted from there to a 4-0 win against the Indians. The Bombers (9-5-2) earned a rematch against West Lafayette, another conference foe, in Saturday’s sectional championship.
“First half, we were just a little impatient,” head coach Josh Davis said. “Second, we had that one-goal lead and we weren’t so eager to try to score a goal quickly.
“We struggle with that every game, honestly. We just get out there and rush shots a little too much and don’t look for the nice, open opportunities.”
Senior Lucas Dixon concurred.
“In the first half we were really impatient with all the shots and through balls and everything, really,” Dixon said as Davis smiled nearby. “We moved the ball a lot better in the second half, especially through the midfield. And we were able to capitalize.”
The Bombers opened the scoring when sophomore David Hanford took advantage of slight confusion in the goal box on Twin Lakes’ part. The ball was crossed in amidst a host of bodies, including Indians goalkeeper Alex Martinez. As Martinez scrambled to locate the sphere, Hanford found himself with the ball, a short distance and a nearly open goal.
He put the ball in for a 1-0, 36th-minute lead against Twin Lakes (4-5-3).
Indians head coach Joe Vought noted his young team — he started five freshmen and nearly half the team participated in their first sectional match — didn’t get really rattled until the Bombers scored two goals early in the second half.
Rensselaer Central went up 2-0 in the 48th minute as Dixon beat Martinez. Two minutes later, Dalton Henry added a tally to chase Martinez.
“We lost a lot of our energy,” Vought said. “I realize it’s tough to pick your head up and continue to fight (after that third goal), but I felt like we could have done a better job of that.”
Davis and Dixon attributed the goals to a better full-game approach, which began with more concise passing.
“Good passing all around. We had a couple give-and-goes that allowed us to get to that, and they worked really well,” Dixon said. “I thought we played pretty well — a lot better in the second half.”
Added Davis, “We did a much better job passing this game than we have all year. It was nice to see.”
Dixon put one in again in the 79th minute to end the scoreline. He scored on two of his five shots on goal, and added two assists. Bombers goalkeeper Eric Gastineau added an assist to his two saves.
“I felt like we were a pretty even team; I don’t think the 4-0 score reflects that,” Vought said.
Twin Lakes’ coach was optimistic about his freshmen class, and his eight underclassmen.
“That group of guys, if they continue to work together going forward, they could have something,” he said. “But they were obviously nervous today.”
Davis knows his club has its hands full. Rensselaer Central lost last season’s sectional championship, 4-0, to the Red Devils. West Lafayette has beaten Rensselaer Central three straight postseason matches, with an aggregate score of 18-1.
“We’ve known we’d be facing them (at some point in the sectional) the whole year,” Davis said. “It’s what we’ve been preparing for, what we’ve been training for. I’m excited to see how we match up against them.”