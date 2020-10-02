The Rensselaer Central boys’ soccer team will cap its regular season with a 1 p.m. showdown against John Glenn at home Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers will use the game to prepare for next week’s Class 2A Sectional at West Lafayette.

Rensselaer will face rival Twin Lakes on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m., CST, with the winner set to play in the championship match next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Here is a peek at the sectional pairings. The tournament begins Monday evening:

Match 1: MONDAY, OCT. 5 at 5 p.m., CST — Benton Central (7-3-2) vs. Boone Grove (7-6-1)

Match 2: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 at 4 p.m., CST — Rensselaer Central (7-4-2) vs. Twin Lakes (4-4-2)

Match 3: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 at 6 p.m., CST — West Lafayette (14-1) vs. M1 Winner

Match 4: SATURDAY, OCT. 10 at 6 p.m., CST — Championship

TICKETS: $6 per person and available at the Event Gate

RESTRICTIONS: No balloons, banners and/or posters are permitted. No battery-powered or electronic noise-makers are allowed. The use of bands at IHSAA tourneys is not permitted. No throwing of any items including toilet tissue. No live animal mascots are permitted.

CLASS 3A Crown Point Pairings

Match 1 — Hobart (7-4-4) vs. Merrillville (4-7-1)

Match 2 — Kankakee Valley (7-5-3) vs. Chesterton (14-2)

Match 3 — Valparaiso (13-2-1) vs. Portage (2-7-4)

Match 4 — Crown Point (10-3-2) vs. M1 winner

Match 5 — M2 winner vs. M3 winner

Championship

CLASS A Covenant Christian Pairings

Match 1 — Hammond S & T (2-7-1) vs. Andrean (5-7-1)

Match 2 — Illiana Christian (7-7-2) vs. Hebron (2-11-1)

Match 3 — M1 winner vs. M2 winner

Match 4 — Covenant Christian (6-9-1) vs. Kouts (10-0-4)

Championship

GIRLS PAIRINGS

CLASS A Andrean Pairings

Match 1: MONDAY, OCT. 5 at 6 p.m. — Oregon Davis (0-6-0) vs. Andrean (9-5)

Match 2: TUESDAY, OCT. 6 at 5 p.m. — Boone Grove (8-4-1) vs. Hebron (5-5-1)

Match 3: TUESDAY, OCT. 6 at 7 p.m. — Illiana Christian (2-8-2) vs. Hammond Bishop Noll (1-4)

Match 4: THURSDAY, OCT. 8 at 5 p.m. — Rensselaer Central (7-4) vs. M1 winner

Match 5: THURSDAY, OCT. 8 at 7 p.m. — M2 winner vs. M3 winner

Match 6: SATURDAY, OCT. 10 at 2 p.m. — Championship

CLASS A Kouts Parings

Match 1 — Westville (7-6) vs. Marquette Catholic (2-12)

Match 2 — Kouts (3-7) vs. Morgan Township (1-9)

Match 3 — M1 winner vs. M2 winner

Match 4 — Covenant Christian (12-2-1) vs. Washington Township (6-7)

Championship

CLASS 2A Kankakee Valley Pairings

Match 1 — Lowell (6-5-1) vs. Kankakee Valley (6-6)

Match 2 — Twin Lakes (3-8) vs. West Lafayette (4-3)

Match 3 — Benton Central (9-4-2) vs. M1 winner

Championship