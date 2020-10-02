The Rensselaer Central boys’ soccer team will cap its regular season with a 1 p.m. showdown against John Glenn at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bombers will use the game to prepare for next week’s Class 2A Sectional at West Lafayette.
Rensselaer will face rival Twin Lakes on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m., CST, with the winner set to play in the championship match next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Here is a peek at the sectional pairings. The tournament begins Monday evening:
Match 1: MONDAY, OCT. 5 at 5 p.m., CST — Benton Central (7-3-2) vs. Boone Grove (7-6-1)
Match 2: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 at 4 p.m., CST — Rensselaer Central (7-4-2) vs. Twin Lakes (4-4-2)
Match 3: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 at 6 p.m., CST — West Lafayette (14-1) vs. M1 Winner
Match 4: SATURDAY, OCT. 10 at 6 p.m., CST — Championship
TICKETS: $6 per person and available at the Event Gate
RESTRICTIONS: No balloons, banners and/or posters are permitted. No battery-powered or electronic noise-makers are allowed. The use of bands at IHSAA tourneys is not permitted. No throwing of any items including toilet tissue. No live animal mascots are permitted.
CLASS 3A Crown Point Pairings
Match 1 — Hobart (7-4-4) vs. Merrillville (4-7-1)
Match 2 — Kankakee Valley (7-5-3) vs. Chesterton (14-2)
Match 3 — Valparaiso (13-2-1) vs. Portage (2-7-4)
Match 4 — Crown Point (10-3-2) vs. M1 winner
Match 5 — M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Championship
CLASS A Covenant Christian Pairings
Match 1 — Hammond S & T (2-7-1) vs. Andrean (5-7-1)
Match 2 — Illiana Christian (7-7-2) vs. Hebron (2-11-1)
Match 3 — M1 winner vs. M2 winner
Match 4 — Covenant Christian (6-9-1) vs. Kouts (10-0-4)
Championship
GIRLS PAIRINGS
CLASS A Andrean Pairings
Match 1: MONDAY, OCT. 5 at 6 p.m. — Oregon Davis (0-6-0) vs. Andrean (9-5)
Match 2: TUESDAY, OCT. 6 at 5 p.m. — Boone Grove (8-4-1) vs. Hebron (5-5-1)
Match 3: TUESDAY, OCT. 6 at 7 p.m. — Illiana Christian (2-8-2) vs. Hammond Bishop Noll (1-4)
Match 4: THURSDAY, OCT. 8 at 5 p.m. — Rensselaer Central (7-4) vs. M1 winner
Match 5: THURSDAY, OCT. 8 at 7 p.m. — M2 winner vs. M3 winner
Match 6: SATURDAY, OCT. 10 at 2 p.m. — Championship
CLASS A Kouts Parings
Match 1 — Westville (7-6) vs. Marquette Catholic (2-12)
Match 2 — Kouts (3-7) vs. Morgan Township (1-9)
Match 3 — M1 winner vs. M2 winner
Match 4 — Covenant Christian (12-2-1) vs. Washington Township (6-7)
Championship
CLASS 2A Kankakee Valley Pairings
Match 1 — Lowell (6-5-1) vs. Kankakee Valley (6-6)
Match 2 — Twin Lakes (3-8) vs. West Lafayette (4-3)
Match 3 — Benton Central (9-4-2) vs. M1 winner
Championship