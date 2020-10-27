NEW CARLISLE — Amzie Maienbrook made yet another hard charge for a state finals berth at Saturday’s New Prairie cross country semistate meet.
But the Bomber junior came one spot shy of qualifying for her first state meet after placing an impressive 15th overall in Saturday’s girls’ race.
Maienbrook, a three-time semistate qualifier, covered the course in 19 minutes, 28.5 seconds to finish one place above Kankakee Valley freshman Emma Bell, who was 16th in 19:24.8 in her first semistate appearance.
Bell beat Maienbrook at last week’s regional. Maienbrook won her first sectional title a week earlier by holding off Bell.
Karina James of Lowell was the semistate champion in 18:08.4, beating Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta (18:32.8).
Chesterton won the team title with 110 points and Valparaiso was second with 143. Lake Central (159), Warsaw (162), Culver Academies (172) and Wheeler (190) also advance to the state finals.
The top six teams and the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team qualify for the state finals in Terre Haute this Saturday.
In the boys’ race, KV junior Justin Hoffman had the best finish, placing 24th in 16:41.3. Sophomore Tristen Wuethrich was 50th in 17:09.4 and Jonah Ingram of Covenant Christian was 88th in 17:34.8.
South Newton senior Kyle Hall placed 103rd overall in 17:44.9 and KV freshman Ethan Ehrhardt was 131st in 18:05.6.
Highland senior Lucas Guerra was the individual champion, covering the course in 15:26.7. Crown Point’s Quinton Bock, a senior, was a distant second in 16:09.4.
Teams to qualify for state included Chesterton (92 points), Warsaw (118), Crown Point (119), Lake Central (165), Western (178) and Munster (222).