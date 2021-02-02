CROWN POINT — Senior Aiden Sneed’s win at 170 pounds highlighted Kankakee Valley’s trip to the Crown Point Sectional on Saturday.
Sneed, the top seed at 170, edged Crown Point junior Nick Tattini (17-7) by a 4-3 decision to claim the title and secure a No. 1 seed at this Saturday’s regional, also at Crown Point.
Sneed owns a 20-3 mark overall.
The Kougars also managed a pair of runner-up finishes, with sophomore cousins Caleb and Cole Solomey reaching the final round in their divisions.
Caleb (18-4) lost by a 6-0 decision at 126 pounds to Crown Point sophomore Sam Goin, who improves to 7-1 overall. Cole, meanwhile, lost by a 2-1 decision to senior Stephen Robinson of Crown Point at 132 pounds. Cole will take a 20-3 mark into the regional round, while Robinson improved to 12-2.
Henry Hase, a 120-pound junior, won by injury default in the consolation match against Skylar Iverson of Hanover Central to finish third in his weight class. Senior Tyler Tillema (18-4) also finished third in his division, beating Zane Rayson of Boone Grove by a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds.
Rayson, a senior, falls to 11-8 overall.
Fourth-place finishers for KVHS included junior Caleb Swallow at 160 pounds where he lost by pin to Hanover Central junior Kyle Hoover (12-7); Zachary Dodson, a sophomore (15-12), at 195 pounds where he lost his consolation match to Mitchell Oostmann of Hanover Central (8-8); and senior Ivan Wright (12-11), who lost his consolation match at heavyweight by a 5-4 decision to Crown Point sophomore Jack Ruess (14-7).
The Crown Point Regional will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the East Chicago Semistate on Feb. 13.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 19-20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.