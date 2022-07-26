COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A handful of Saint Joseph’s College alumni members were on hand to witness former Puma Gil Hodges induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.
A group of over a dozen former alumni members brought a Saint Joseph’s College banner and wore No. 14 t-shirts in honor of Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers great Hodges. Former Puma player Tom Gandolph (Class of 1999) presented Gil Hodges Jr. with a bat made by Gandolph’s factory in Bargersville, Indiana.
Hodges played baseball and basketball for the Pumas in 1941-42 and again in 1942-43 before signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1943.
The only player from Saint Joe to reach the major leagues, Hodges participated in SJC’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps as a student in anticipation of going into the service as a Marine. He served in combat as an anti-aircraft gunner and would receive a Bronze Star for heroism under fire.
In his return to the majors in 1947, the right-handed hitting Hodges — now playing first base — totaled 370 home runs, 295 doubles, 48 triples, 1,921 hits, 1,274 RBIs and 1,105 runs while hitting .273 in 17 seasons. He played 15 years with the Dodgers and two years with the expansion Mets.
He made seven straight all-star game appearances from 1949-55. At the time of his retirement in 1963, his 370 home runs were third-most for a right-handed hitter.
The Dodgers won National League pennants in 1947, ’49, ’52, ’53 and ’56 with Hodges manning first base. Brooklyn won the World Series in 1955. After moving to Los Angeles, Hodges and the Dodgers added two more league pennants and won the 1959 World Series.
A former manager of the Washington Senators and New York Mets, Hodges died on April 2, 1972, during a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.
He led the “Amazing Mets” to a World Series title in 1969 and still managed the Mets at the time of his death.
The baseball field at Saint Joe was later renamed Gil Hodges Field. The field currently sits unused after the college closed the campus to sports in 2017.
Hodges, who was inducted into the Hall by his daughter ,Irene Hodges, also has a field named in his honor at his hometown of Princeton, Indiana.
The Dodgers retired Hodges number 14 during a ceremony last month when L.A. hosted the Mets.
Also inducted during Sunday’s ceremony in Cooperstown were Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, Minnesota Twins players Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat (also played with other teams), Bud Fowler (a Black player who predates Jackie Robinson), former White Sox star Minnie Minoso and Negro League player Buck O’Neill.