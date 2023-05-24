PORTAGE — Rensselaer Central junior pole vaulter Emma Sinn broke her own school record for the second time this season at the Portage girls’ track regional.
Sinn vaulted 9 feet, 6 inches to finish fourth in the event. She finished just shy of qualifying for the state finals.
Teammate Libby Dixon was 10th with a vault of 8-6.
Sinn also competed in the 100-meter dash preliminaries and finished 15th overall in 13.33 seconds. Classmate Grace Healey was 15th in the 200 meters in 27.38 and the two sprinters joined Brooklyn Bilyeu and Dixon to compete in the 400-meter relay race, finishing 15th in 52.95.
Tri-County had a pair of eighth-place finishes to pick up points at the girls’ track regional at Lafayette Jeff.
Sarah Zarse was eighth overall in the 800 meters in 2:18.36. Teammate Jasmine Durando also finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16-1 1/4.