RENSSELAER — Registration has begun for the 2020 Rensselaer Bomber Youth Basketball program.
This information is also posted on the athletic website (www.rensselaercentral.com) under More, Forms, RBYB Registration.
Here are some things to know:
GIRLS LEAGUE
● The girls league will be ran by varsity coach Wes Radtke for girls in kindergarten through 8th grade on Sunday afternoons in November and December.
● Please attend the informational parent meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Central High School gym to fill out enrollment forms and pay the $35 fee.
● Sign up for Coach Radtke’s Remind 101. Text @sundaylady to 81010
● Each participant will receive a reversible jersey.
● Awards will be handed out for weekly skills competition winners.
BOYS LEAGUE
● The boys’ league will be ran by varsity coach Chad Pulver for boys in grades 2nd-5th on Saturday mornings in November and December with an additional practice during the week.
● Please attend the informational parent meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. for grades 2-3 and 7:15-8:15 p.m. for grades 4-5 in the RCHS gym to fill out enrollment forms and pay the $35 fee. Players will be having their first practice at this time.
● Sign up for Coach Pulver’s Remind 101. Text @drpulv to 81010
● Each participant will receive a reversible.
● Awards will be handed out for weekly skills competition winners.