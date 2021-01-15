RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had a second-half comeback attempt fall short in dropping a 53-47 Hoosier Conference decision to West Lafayette at Joe Burvan Gymnasium Friday night.
The Bombers trimmed a double-digit halftime deficit (26-15) to four points in the fourth quarter and trailed by five and six points multiple other times.
But Westside (2-5, 1-1 in the HC) kept the lead throughout behind the superb shooting of sophomore Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 31 of his team’s 53 points. He had 20 points in the second half and finished with six 3-point baskets, including four in the second half.
Shrewsberry and sophomore Wyatt Curl sparked the Red Devils to a 7-0 start. Westside led 13-4 in the first quarter and had a 21-6 lead midway through the second period, holding the Bombers to 3 of 13 shooting early on.
But the Bombers (2-6, 0-3) battled back, with senior Josh Fleming’s 3-point basket pulling his team within two possessions at 36-30 late in the third quarter.
The Red Devils kept answering RCHS in the fourth quarter. Two free throws in the final 2 minutes of the fourth by reserve guard Tristen Wuethrich — which represented the first two free throws of the season for the sophomore — had the Bombers within two possessions.
But Westside hit four free throws in the game’s final 40 seconds to secure the victory.
Curl had nine points for the Red Devils, who finished 8 of 25 from 3-point range and 18 of 46 from the floor overall for 38 percent.
Rensselaer hit just 17 of 48 shots for 35 percent, including 5 of 19 from 3-point range. Fleming had a team-best 16 points and four assists and junior Tate Drone had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Brody Chamness had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period to keep his team within shooting distance of the Devils. He added five boards.
The Bombers, who have lost six straight after a 2-0 start, continue the most difficult portion of their schedule when the travel to Class A No. 2 ranked Kouts (9-2) Saturday night.
West Lafayette, which snapped a three-game skid, will face county rival Lafayette Harrison Saturday.