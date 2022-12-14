RENSSELAER — Bunnies and freebies.
Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team has experienced problems in converting both this season and it proved troublesome in Tuesday night’s loss to Andrean.
The Lady Bombers (7-6) missed several shots inside the paint, including a handful of lay-ups, and hit just 11 of 24 free throws (41%) in a 48-42 loss to Andrean at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Due to its struggles, RCHS had to battle back from a 12-point deficit in the third period. Tori Allen’s floater in the lane at the 4 minute mark of the fourth quarter gave Andrean — which came in ranked No. 6 in Class 2A — a 40-28 lead.
“You shoot 41 percent from the line, you won’t win any game,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “That’s something that has reared its ugly head on us before. Last game, we shot 80 percent (in win vs. Delphi), but tonight we just struggled from the line again.”
The Bombers pulled within six points of the lead late after sophomore Carly Drone knocked down a pair of 3-point shots. Allen, however, hit four straight free throws in the game’s final minute to secure the win for the 59ers, whose lone loss came to Lafayette Central Catholic on Dec. 2.
Allen, a senior guard, had a game-high 28 points, including 12 of her team’s final 16 points. She knocked down four 3-point baskets. Sophomore teammate Maddie Walton added eight points.
Drone finished with 12 points for the Bombers, with junior Sarah Kaufman contributing 10 points. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter — the Bombers’ top scorer — was held to eight points, with five coming in the fourth quarter to keep her team close.
“It was tough for her tonight,” Radtke said of Van Meter. “She got to the free throw line plenty of times and we got to the line, but you’ve just got to finish. I know she was frustrated at times, but she was doing other things for us.”
Andrean, which also struggled at the foul line (7 of 16), led 19-15 at halftime before Allen increased that lead by scoring five points — including a 3 — and assisting on another during a 7-0 run to put the Niners up 26-15.
The Bombers would counter with an 11-4 run late in the third period to close within two possessions of the lead. Junior Cadence Manns’ 3-point shot had her team within 30-26 with 30 seconds left in the period before Andrean extended its lead to double figures midway through the fourth.
“I can’t fault the effort. The girls fought hard. If we hit some free throws, it’s a whole different ball game,” Radtke said.
“I thought we did some nice things. That first quarter, we gave them some fits and gave her (Allen) a hard time. This is definitely a game we can build off of and learn from.”
RCHS will end 2022 with a road game at South Newton Friday and a home game with Lowell on Dec. 20 with a chance to go 9-6 before the holiday break.