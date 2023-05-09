RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior teammates Zach Geleott and Harrison Odle placed among the top five individuals at the Saturday, May 6 Rensselaer ER Beaver Invitational at Curtis Creek.
Both Geleott and Odle shot 77s, with Odle finishing third based on tie-breaking rules. The pair helped the Bombers finish fifth among 15 teams that competed with a 334.
Munster won the tournament with a 317, followed by Andrean (326), Hanover Central (330) and Illiana Christian (332).
DeMotte Christian finished in back of the Bombers with a 350 for sixth place and Kankakee Valley finished ninth with a 377.
North Newton was 15th with a 480.
Other scorers for the Bombers included senior Wrigley Porter with a 90 and junior Brayden Mushett with a 90 also. Senior Carter Drone shot a 92 for the kick-out score.
RCHS was able to run out all of its golfers during the invite, with sophomore Elijah Armold shooting a career-best round of 99. It was the first time Armold cleared 100 in his competitive career.
Senior Hayden Dase shot a 102 for his best 18-hole score in three years. Darius Lapsley shot a 109 and Nevan Odle finished with a 113.
Chase Van Meter had a 119.
The second team score of 422 was 12th overall and ahead of the Rensselaer White team that included four freshmen: Jackson Geleott (112), Donavyn Green (117), Cohen Westphal (120) and Eli Dixon (124).
Senior golfers celebrate their day In style
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s senior-laden lineup on Senior Day performed well in a triangular meet at Curtis Creek on Monday, May 8.
The Bombers had four senior golfers break 50 in scoring a 171 in less-than-ideal conditions. Winamac was second with a 216 and West Central fired a 244 for third.
Zach Geleott won match medalist for coach Eric Nowlin’s group, firing a 37, while teammate Harrison Odle carded a 42.
Carter Drone shot a fine 44 and Wrigley Porter scored a 48. Senior Hayden Warne had a 53 for the kick-out score.
The Bomber JV squad also performed well Monday, shooting a 203. Brayden Mushett led with a 47, followed by Elijah Armold (50), Jackson Geleott (54), Darius Lapsley (58) and Nevan Odle (58).
The Bombers’ four-man “C” team also competed, scoring a 240. Chase Van Meter had a 55, followed by Eli Dixon (57), Cohen Westfall (career-best 59) and Donavyn Green (69).
RCHS owns an 11-2 record in 9-hole matches and return to action Thursday when it competes against Tri-County and North Newton.
Kougars edge NCC rival Lowell by 2 strokes
LOWELL — Gabe Kistler’s match medalist round of 44 led Kankakee Valley’s boys’ golf team to a 189-191 victory over Lowell on May 5.
Kistler was followed on the scorecard by Aaron Rhoades with a 47 and Austin Van Loon shot a 48. Logan Burke rounded out the scoring with a 50 and Jakob Van Blaircom shot a 60.
Scoring in the JV team’s 228-236 loss to the Red Devils were Isaac Deardorff (53), Liam Ooms (56), Luke Zander (59) and Matthew Ritchie (62). Evan Witt (62), Owen Lubotina (63) and Carson Gallagher (66) also competed for the Kougars.
Andrean too strong for NCC rival KV
DeMOTTE — Andrean won a Northwest Crossroads Conference 9-hole match against host Kankakee Valley Monday night at Sandy Pines.
The 59ers shot a 172 to 188 for KVHS, which got a 44 from Austin Van Loon. Logan Burke shot a 46, Aaron Rhoades carded a 47 and Gabe Kistler shot a 51.
Jakob Van Blaircom had a kick-out score of 55.