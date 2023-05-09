RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior teammates Zach Geleott and Harrison Odle placed among the top five individuals at the Saturday, May 6 Rensselaer ER Beaver Invitational at Curtis Creek.

Both Geleott and Odle shot 77s, with Odle finishing third based on tie-breaking rules. The pair helped the Bombers finish fifth among 15 teams that competed with a 334.

Tags