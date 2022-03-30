RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s first boys’ basketball sectional championship in 17 years didn’t come easy for the 2022 Bombers.
Injuries, illnesses and unexpected roster moves nearly derailed the Bombers’ pursuit of the program’s first sectional since 2005.
But the hard work displayed by coach Chad Pulver’s players in practice and lessons learned in games — especially the frustratingly close ones — paved the way.
“This season was one of continuous growth,” Pulver told the crowd at Monday night’s boys’ basketball awards program at the Highland Barn at Pumpkin Vine Trail in Rensselaer. “Each day, I liked to see us get one percent better. It really started to pay off at sectional.”
Pulver and his coaching staff recognized members of the 2022 Winamac Sectional team with awards and gifts Monday. Pulver also presented gifts to members of his coaching staff for their support during a memorable ride.
The Bombers finished 12-13 on the season, but won both of their sectional games over Winamac (57-40) and tourney favorite Lewis Cass (47-43). They then stayed even through three quarters with eventual regional champion Carroll of Flora in a regional semifinal before bowing out of the tournament when the Cougars — ranked No. 6 in the state — used a late surge to win 60-49.
Pulver dished out several special awards to this year’s team, including junior Nole Marchand, X-Factor Award; freshman Corbin Mathew, Mental Toughness Award; junior Cass Pulver, Bob Wiles Memorial Award (given to a student/athlete who is dedicated, a hard worker and a good teammate); junior Tristen Wuethrich, Most Improved as well as Best Free Throw Percentage (76.2) and Best 3-Point Percentage (36.9); junior Carter Drone, Sportsmanship Award; senior Brody Chamness, Strongest Work Ethic; junior Colby Chapman, Most 3-Pointers Made (40); and Tate Drone, Model Teammate as well as Most Valuable Player, Total Points and Field Goals Made.
The awards were voted on by the players with input from the coaching staff.
Drone, a two-year starter and a three-year varsity player, finished in the top five of several Bomber individual records. He and Chamness received Bomber plan awards for “earning their wings,” Pulver said.
Both also served as the team’s captains.
Cass Pulver was asked to speak of Chamness’ impact with the Bombers of four seasons, noting Chamness helped players grow. “He was a perfect model player,” Cass said.
Marchand said of Drone: “He helped players grow. He was a great leader in tight situations.”
Both Chamness and Drone reflected on the “life-long bonds” that were forged over four years as a Bomber.
“The bond between basketball teammates,” Drone said, “is nothing like any other bond in any sport.”
He finished by challenging the underclassmen to win another sectional next season before adding a regional title.
The Bombers return three starters from this year’s squad: Wuethrich, Chapman and Cass Pulver. They will also return junior Tommy Boyles, who earned a start to open the season then suffered a season-ending knee injury just minutes into the game.
Other returners include junior Carter Drone, Mathew and Marchand.
First-year junior varsity coach Trent Phegley presented awards to members of his 14-7 squad, including Brayden Mushett for Strongest Work Ethic; Trent Walter for Model Teammate; Bryan Camarena for Positive Attitude; Adam Ahler for Sportsmanship; Chase Van Meter for Most Improved; and Graham Drone for MVP.
The C-Team consisted of eight players and was coached by Noah Donahue. He presented a special award to Jacob Partin.
Wuethrich was later presented a Bomber Blanket for his commitment to three sports by accumulating 1,000 points and Chapman and Carter Drone were given Bomber jackets by the Rensselaer Central Athletic Department.