MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s young wrestling team made school history Saturday at the Twin Lakes Sectional.
By advancing five wrestlers to the sectional finals, the Bombers were able to capture their fourth straight team title, edging runner-up Winamac by a 216.5-204 score.
North Newton was third with 190 points, followed by West Central (185), North White (118) and Logansport (97). Pioneer, Twin Lakes, Tri-County, South Newton, Benton Central and Frontier rounded out the next five.
COVID guidelines limited the tournament to just wrestlers, coaches and support staff. No fans were allowed and four mats were used at one time instead of the customary three.
The competition stayed heated throughout, with eight points separating the top three teams heading into the finals round. Winamac held the lead at 180 points, with North Newton second (176) and RCHS third (172.5).
“We needed some help along the way,” RCHS coach Hunter Hickman said. “West Central won a big match at 120. Twin Lakes won a big one at 182. That’s kind of how these tournaments work a little bit is you need some help from other teams maybe you weren’t counting on.”
Of the five Bombers to advance to the finals, four claimed championship titles, including freshman Larz Hughes at 126 pounds, junior Lakin Webb at 132, senior Kyle Carter at 138 and sophomore Jordan Cree at 220. Freshman Caleb Oliver lost his match at 106, losing to North White’s first-year wrestler, Liam Siburcrist.
The Viking freshman remained unbeaten (29-0) with a 4-1 victory over Oliver, who was seeded second in his weight class.
Hughes gave the Bombers three straight division titles in the finals with his major decision win at 126 pounds. He took down West Central freshman Josiah Rodriguez by a 10-2 final.
Hughes improves to 19-4 with his first sectional championship.
“He’s getting better every time he wrestlers. He put some slick takedowns together today which we haven’t seen all year. He’s a gamer on top,” Hickman said.
Webb was next to step on the mat, getting a pin in 3:49 against 132-pound competitor Christian Hernandez of Logansport. Webb, who missed a month of wrestling due to COVID contact tracing, will take a 15-1 mark into regional.
“It’s been almost a month since he last wrestled. He was a little rusty today,” Hickman said. “I don’t think he’s entirely thrilled with how he wrestled in the finals, but we’ll be ready for next week. I think he’s ready to win a regional next week.
Carter then followed with a pin of his own at 138 pounds, putting West Central sophomore Zion Rodriguez on his back at the 1:49 mark of the first period. Carter owns a 16-3 mark, while Rodriguez falls to 29-5.
“He had a little bit of a shortcoming at regional last year, but we’ll look to get him through,” Hickman said of Carter. “He’s firing on all cylinders right now. He had a little bit of a slow start to the year. He was a little sick, but he looks really, really good right now.”
Cree, who is in his second year of wrestling, produced Rensselaer’s fourth win behind a 10-4 decision at 220 pounds over North Newton’s Ardyn Calinski. It is the first sectional title for Cree, who wore down Calinski in the last two periods.
“He just started wrestling last year,” Hickman said of Cree. “Talking with him and his dad the last two weeks, it’s really starting to click for him. He’s starting to feel like a wrestler and not just an athlete out there. He put a whole match together. He got down early, battled back and ended up beating the kid by seven points.”
Hickman pointed at matches by Kenseth Johns at 145 pounds and Trenton Simmons at 195 pounds for helping his team make team history in a challenging season.
“That was a goal of ours,” Hickman said of defending the team title. “It helped the way it looked today. We’re really young and really inexperienced and that showed at times today. But we’re battled tested. We wrestled a tough schedule this year in the limited matches we had. Going to team state and wrestling those guys is not an easy feat. We wrestled Jeff and Harrison, so we wrestled some tough competition and I think that was the difference today.”
Spartans advance school-record 10
North Newton advanced four wrestlers to the final round, with two claiming victory. Junior Mikkal Cunningham, son of coach Bruce Cunningham, won his second straight sectional title with a 3-1 decision over Drake Fritz of West Central.
Fritz, a freshman with a 32-3 mark, beat Cunningham twice during the regular season.
Top seed Matt Berry won the heavyweight division against Pioneer’s Mason Schnurpel by pin at the 1:59 mark of the first period. Berry improves to 25-0 with the victory.
North Newton senior Elijah Duranleau was upset at 170 pounds when he was caught on his back by No. 2 seed Isaiah Wilson of Winamac. Duranleau came into the tournament with a 23-2 mark and his division’s top seed.
The Spartans’ other finalist, senior Dylan Olive, suffered an 8-3 loss against Conner Fritz (32-3) at 160 pounds. Olive will take a 19-3 mark to the Logansport Regional Saturday.
“Seedings are one thing, but you’ve got to be able to meet your seeds to win it,” coach Cunningham said.
It is the first time in school history that the Spartans will take 10 wrestlers to the regional round.
“The team was tough today,” Cunningham said. “We had a shot at winning it and we gave it a good run.
“I’m real happy. I’ve never walked to regional with 10 before.”
South Newton had two wrestlers advance, with Hayden Ramon (120 lbs.) and Edgardo Andrade (195) to get at least one more match at regional.
Reece headlines White County’s entires
Twin Lakes had just one champion Saturday, with senior Dailan Reece picking up his first sectional title at 182 pounds. Reece (18-4) was seeded second in his division behind Jason Tankersley of Winamac, who lost by pin in 2:32.
It was the first meeting between the two friends.
“I’ve seen him wrestle the last three years,” Reece said of Tankersley. “I knew what to look for with him. I knew if I wrestled my match and he wrestled his, it would be a good match, and that’s what happened.”
Reece held a slim lead before putting Tankersley on his back. After working on his takedowns in previous matches, Reece went on the defensive early against the Winamac wrestler.
“I just stayed in my attacks and wrestled my match. I knew I could win it if I wrestled my match,” he said.
“I kind of wrestled defensive in the championship, but other than that, I just worked on my attacks. It just worked out today.”
Reece will now look to pick up a couple of wins at regional to advance to his first semistate. He will open the regional round against a No. 4 seeded competitor.
Joining him at regional is teammate Adam Rodriguez, who placed fourth at 138 pounds Saturday.
Reece was hoping for more matches this winter, but the pandemic kept his appearances to a minimum.
“With COVID, it kind of sucks,” he said. “It is what is is. I can only do so much. I’ve been working hard with my wrestling partner, (fellow senior) Isaac Lashbrook, and it just happened to pay off today.”
Frontier’s Denny Wendling, who placed second at 145 pounds, will advance to regional, as well as six North White wrestlers.
Siburcrist, the champion at 106 pounds, will be joined at regional by runner-up finishers Eli Quasebarth at 152 and Selvin Portillo at 195. Kade DeBoard, CJ Hunt and Zavin Battle will also travel to Logansport.
Tri-County freshman Kody Gorney will represent his school in the 113-pound weight class at regional.
Trojans make a run at title
West Central had a tournament-best six wrestlers reach the final round Saturday, with three competitors — Drake Fritz at 113, Braden Nuest at 145 and Conner Fritz at 150 — earning titles.
It is the second straight title for Nuest, who was seeded first in his division. Fritz was also seeded No. 1 in his division.
Falling short in the finals were Drake Fritz at 113, losing to North Newton’s Mikkel Cunningham despite beating him twice during the season, and brothers Josiah Rodriguez (126) and Zion Rodriguez (138).
Logansport Regional Qualifiers
Jasper County
Rensselaer Central — Caleb Oliver 106 lbs., Mason Stanley 113 lbs., Larz Hughes 126 lbs. (champion), Lakin Webb 132 lbs. (champion), Kyle Carter 138 lbs. (champion), Kenseth Johns 145 lbs., Ryan Crews 152 lbs., Trenton Simmons 195 lbs., Jordan Cree 220 lbs. (champion).
“All nine going to regional placed in the top three today,” said coach Hickman. “We don’t draw any one seeds next week. They’re all winnable matches. That’s a bonus as well.”
Newton County
North Newton — Ayden Barron 106 lbs., Mikkal Cunningham 113 lbs. (champion), Deklin Ward 126 lbs., William Stephens 132 lbs., Dylan Barron 152 lbs., Dylan Olive 160 lbs., Elijah Duranleau 170 lbs., Anthony French 182 lbs., Ardyn Calinski 220 lbs., Matt Berry 285 lbs. (champion).
South Newton — Hayden Ramon 120 lbs., Edgardo Andrade 195 lbs.
Pulaski County
West Central — Drake Fritz 113 lbs., Hayden Fritz 120 lbs. (champion), Josiah Rodriguez 126 lbs., Zion Rodriguez 138 lbs., Braden Nuest 145 lbs. (champion), Conner Fritz 160 lbs. (champion).
White County
Frontier — Denny Wendling 145 lbs.
North White — Liam Siburcrist 106 lbs. (champion), Eli Quasebarth 152 lbs., Kade DeBoard 170 lbs., CJ Hunt 182 lbs., Selvin Portillo 195 lbs., Zavin Battle 220 lbs.
Twin Lakes — Adam Rodriguez 138 lbs., Dailan Reece 182 lbs. (champion).
Tri-County — Kody Gorney 113 lbs.