South Newton continues to crush foes
KENTLAND — South Newton continued to cruise into post-season play with a 3-1 victory over visiting Kankakee Valley on Oct. 8.
The Kougars lost by 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-10 scores as the Rebels wore down KVHS.
The Kougars were led by Ava Koselke and Ava Dase with four kills each, while Abby Grandchamp and Brooklyn Ritchie added three each. Koselke also had two blocks to one for Dase, who led the team with five service aces.
Ritchie had three aces and Lilly Toppen had two aces and eight assists. Morgan Smith had six digs.
The Kougars did pick up a 3-0 victory over Hammond Central on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It was the final home match of the season for KV, which won by 25-12, 25-5 and 25-18 scores.
Grandchamp, Ritchie and Koselke had five kills each and Faith Mauger led all attackers with seven. Lilly Jones, Dase and Smith had four aces each and Toppen had two aces to go with seven assists.
Jones had a team-best seven digs to four for Smith and Dase had seven assists and three digs. Gabby Diener also had seven assists.
JV Football
Bombers cruise past Frontier, 50-20
CHALMERS — The Rensselaer Central junior varsity football team scored 50 points in just two quarters to capture a 50-20 win over Frontier on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The game was called after halftime due to the low number of players on Frontier’s side of the field.
Donnie Sellers had three touchdown runs for RCHS, with Carter Ogborn scoring twice and Cohen Westfall adding a score.
Ogborn had two 2-point conversions, Sellers had a 2-point conversion and Westfall ran in two 2-point conversions and threw a 2-point pass to Dyson Henderson.
JV Volleyball
Bombers cap 15-win season with win
CHALMERS — The Rensselaer Central junior varsity volleyball team beat host Frontier, 2-0, to end a successful season at 15-5 on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Bombers won by 25-18 and 25-10 scores, getting three kills each from Olivia Barber, Maddie Kosiba and Kami Davis. Mya Holbrook was 19 of 19 setting with seven assists and Barber also had seven assists.
Davis finished 14 of 16 serving with six aces, Barber was 10 of 10 with four aces and Brodie Radtke finished 9 of 10 with two aces. Trinity Oliver and Davis were each 5 of 5 in serve receptions.
JV coach Katie Bilyeu would like to thank members of the JV squad for a terrific season, including Ary Nelson, Kaylynn Luttrell, Kami Rowland, Chloe Jordan, Emily Louck, Jenna Gerhardt, Davis, Barber, Oliver, Holbrook, Kosiba and Radtke.
“Thank you for all of your dedication and hard work this season,” Bilyeu said. “The future sure looks very bright for Lady Bombers volleyball.”
RCMS Sports
Bombers 8th-grade rolls over Bison
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school football team jumped ahead 22-0 by halftime and cruised to a 38-0 victory on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Landon Musch returned an interception for a score and Hunter Robinson and Holden Day had fumble recoveries. Blake Cavanaugh had three touchdown runs and excelled and defense as well.
The Bombers finish the season with a home game against Central Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 13.
• On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Bombers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and took a 38-0 lead by halftime in cruising past host Lewis Cass, 38-14.
Donovan Holmes recovered a fumble for the winners and also picked up an onside kick. John Yallay and Holden Day also had strong performances.
7th-graders hold off Bison challenge
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s seventh-grade football team had the only score in the second half in edging Benton Central, 12-6, on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Bombers scored in the game’s final minute to pick up the victory. They also added a touchdown in the first quarter and the two teams were tied at 6-6 at halftime.
RCMS will cap the season at home Oct. 13 when Central Catholic visits the Harrison Sports Complex.
8th-grade volleyball falls to West Central
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team lost 2-1 to West Central on Oct. 10. The Bombers (8-7) had just one more match remaining against North Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
RCMS lost by 13-25, 25-14 and 15-2 scores against the Trojans, getting two kills each from Hailey Hughes and Vivi Kosiba. Mylee Sinn was 14 of 16 serving with five aces and Meeks Martin added two aces.
Alivia Cain was 8 of 8 serving with an ace and added six assists. Rylie Moore had four assists and Cain had five digs.
Cain finished 23 of 23 passing and Emily Lucas was 14 of 15.
• On Saturday, Oct, 8, the Bombers traveled to Central Catholic to play in the WCJC Tournament, placing fifth overall.
RCMS opened the event with a 25-12, 25-17 loss to Faith Christian and later fell to Benton Central by 25-12 and 25-8 scores.
Rensselaer captured its third match, beating Roosevelt (Twin Lakes) by 25-13 and 25-15 scores.
• On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Bombers had a single match with visiting Benton Central, losing 2-0. The Bison won by 25-7 and 25-5 scores.
Mya Souza was 8 of 10 serving with two aces for RCMS and Brooklyn Steele was 7 of 9 with two aces. Steele also had two assists and Meeks Martin had two assists, a kill and a dig. Souza had two kills and Martin was 15 of 17 passing.
Brooke Schuh finished 13 of 16 passing.
In the “B” team match, the Bombers fell in two games, losing 25-23 and 25-6. RCMS’s “B” team is 2-2 on the season.
• On Oct. 4, the Bombers edged host Kankakee Valley, 2-1, winning by 25-23, 11-25 and 15-12 scores in a thrilling finish.
Rylie Moore led the winners with eight service aces on 11 of 13 attempts and Alivia Cain added two aces. Emily Lucas was 6 of 8 serving with an ace and had three assists.
Cain had seven assists and a dig and Moore had three digs. Lucas was 21 of 24 passing and Ava Joseph had two kills.
The “B” team also won by 25-14 and 25-18 scores, getting six aces from Brooklyn Steele, who was 11 of 14 serving. Brooke Schuh was 8 of 9 serving with two aces and Martin added four aces.
Souza also had four aces and added a kill.