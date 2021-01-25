RENSSELAER — After working through the toughest portion of its schedule, Rensselaer Central was able to snap a seven-game skid with back-to-back wins over the weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the Bombers edged host North Judson, 63-54, behind a game-high 24 points from junior Tate Drone.
RCHS (4-7) rallied from a 35-23 halftime deficit to beat the Jays, pulling within a possession (47-45) after three periods. The Bombers outscored Judson, 22-12, in the third.
They continued to rally in the fourth, outscoring the Jays, 18-7, to gain control.
Drone finished 11 of 17 from the floor and added four rebounds and two steals. Colby Chapman, a sophomore guard, had 10 points, 10 assists and two steals and Josh Fleming had 15 points, going 7 of 7 from the foul line late.
Jacoby Tiede-Souza added eight points and Tommy Boyles had six rebounds and two steals.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Bombers routed visiting West Central, 76-40, for their fourth win of the season.
Fleming had a game-high 31 points, going 10 of 16 from the field. He was also 8 of 9 from the foul line and added four rebounds and two steals.
Tiede-Souza had 13 points and Tommy Boyles added nine off the bench. Fleming and Tiede-Souza combined to hit 6 of 11 3-point shots and the Bombers had eight 3s in the game, going 8 of 17.
They were also 27 of 49 from the floor overall for 55 percent. Drone had four steals and five rebounds and Chapman added nine assists.
Kougars pound Knox by 22 points
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley bounced back from a 21-point loss to Twin Lakes with a 22-point rout of visiting Knox on Jan. 22.
The Kougars (5-8) came out hot, scoring 28 points in the first period to build a 44-17 lead by halftime.
Nick Mikash led the winners with 12 points and seven rebounds and senior guard Eli Carden had 10 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Senior guard Matt Caldwell had 10 points and four assists, Riley Jordan added nine points, Hayden Dase had eight rebounds and Will Sampson had seven boards off the bench.
The Kougars hit 23 of 42 shots overall for 53%.
Knox falls to 5-7 on the season.
Pioneer too much for Trojans
FRANCESVILLE — Pioneer picked up just its third win of the season on Jan. 22, beating winless West Central, 71-31.
The Panthers (3-8) took control of the game behind a 27-9 second quarter surge. The defense managed to keep the Trojans (0-11) to single digits in each of the four quarters.
Blayden Huber had 13 points for the Trojans, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Hunter Klepinger had 15 points and 11 rebounds with three assists for the Panthers.
Brock Robinson added 11 points and seven assists.
The Panthers chucked up 34 3-point shots, hitting nine.