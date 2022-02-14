RENSSELAER — When Frontier’s Justin Schroeder crashed inside to get points at Rensselaer Central Saturday night, the Bombers went mostly perimeter.
That contributed to a 2 for 9 shooting performance in the final eight minutes for RCHS, which blew an eight-point lead in the final period in a 41-39 loss to the Falcons.
The Bombers, who have lost three of four games to fall to 8-10, did get one inside basket from junior Cass Pulver, but finished 1 of 8 from everywhere else to give Frontier a chance to cut into the margin.
“We’re really struggling from the shooting aspect,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We’re getting the looks, but they’re not going down. When we have someone who shoots 2 for 12 and another shots 3 for 14, that’s not a good sign for us. We talked specifically about moving into the inside, move to a drive and stay closer to the rim and we ended up shooting more threes in the second half than the first. There are some execution things we need to take care of.
“When you don’t make shots, it makes everything else more difficult.”
The Falcons got 11 straight points in the fourth from Schroeder, with many coming on post moves against Rensselaer’s bigs. Junior teammate Dayton Hoover added five points, including a big 3-point basket with under two minutes remaining to tie the game at 39-39.
After Rensselaer failed to answer on its end of the floor, the Falcons used their final possession to drain the game’s final 1:31 to set up a potential game-winning shot. But Hoover was fouled just inside the 3-point arc by RCHS guard Tristen Wuethrich to give him a one-and-one opportunity at the foul line.
“It was a nice situation for us,” said Falcons coach Bill Bland. “We’re not a team that shoots real well, so we’ve got one or two guys who can score. If we can get it down to a minute-and-a-half and get it to one of those two guys, we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
Hoover would drain both foul shots with 5.3 seconds left, giving Rensselaer one final shot at a tie or the win. After a timeout, the Bombers worked the ball to Wuethrich with no time left, but his shot clipped the rim as time expired, giving the Falcons their biggest win in the Bill Bland era.
The Falcons improve to 4-13 in Bland’s second year in Chalmers. Bland served as head men’s basketball coach at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer for four years and enjoyed his return to Rensselaer.
“It was nice to see some familiar faces,” he said.
Schroeder finished 12 of 15 shooting for a game-high 26 points. He hit all nine of his shots in the second half, using his bulky 6-foot-1 frame to move defenders around.
“He’s just a horse,” Bland said. “The work he puts in the weight room pays off out here. He’s a really, really good football player. He’s a really, really good baseball player and a really nice post player for us.
“He’s capable on any day. This is one of his better games, but we’ve got to guys who can score and he’s one of them.”
Pulver felt his team found a way to defend Schroeder midway through the fourth quarter, but it came too late.
“He made really good decisions, whether it was driving or kicking it out,” Pulver said of Schroeder. “We found the substitution later in the game when we were still in man-to-man I think we could have gone to earlier. We were so incorrectly focused on Hoover at that point. That shift came too late because the person who was on him repeatedly couldn’t stop him.”
As a team, the Falcons hit 11 of 17 shots in the second half to rally for the victory.
“Two games ago, we were 1 for 25 in the second half. We’ll take it,” Bland said.
Hoover added 13 points and added nine rebounds with four assists.
Wuethrich had 13 points for the Bombers, including 10 in the first half. He took just three shots in the second half. Senior Brody Chamness added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers and junior Colby Chapman had seven, but just one in the second half. Senior Tate Drone had six rebounds.
Rensselaer was 6 of 20 in the second half with three 3s and two 2-point baskets. The Bombers jacked up eight 3-point shots over that stretch.
“We made an adjustment on the ball screens and maybe forced them to spread a little bit,” Bland said. “It gave us more time to get out on the threes. And then we got some boards. This was a physical game, and that’s good. We like playing physical. When our guys know we can be physical, now we can go in rebound better because we’re not very big, we’re not very athletic but we can play physical.”
It’s the third win in five games for Frontier, which lost by three points to Tri-County on Feb. 8 (30-27) and six to North Newton (57-51) on Feb. 11.
“Our kids have been incredibly resilient,” Bland said. “We’ve been really close a lot. Our best assist to turnover ratio hasn’t even been one-to-one yet. Early in the year, we were turning the ball over 30 times a game. If we can get it down in the single digits one of these days, we can compete with most any team.”
The Bombers were without part-time starter Corbin Mathew, a freshman guard who broke his elbow against Benton Central on Feb. 10.
“We are still trying to put piece after piece after piece together, but then the pieces keep changing. The continuity of having the personnel the same just hasn’t happened,” Pulver said.
Bombers blasted by Bison in HC tilt
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central fell behind by 12 points early and couldn’t recover in falling to Hoosier Conference host Benton Central on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Bombers (8-10) scored just 11 points in the first half in a 51-31 loss. They trailed 35-11 by the midway point of the third period.
Junior guard Tristen Wuethrich had 10 points to lead the Bombers. Senior Tate Drone added nine points.
Senior Blake Buchanan had 19 points for the Bison, who improve to 12-7 overall. They finished 2-2 in league play. Aaron Lambeck, a junior, added 11 points with six rebounds and five steals.
RCHS finished 1-3 in conference play and will host Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference Crossover contest on Feb. 18.