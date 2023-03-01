FRANKFORT — Get ready for Rensselaer Central vs. Benton Central Part III.
On Wednesday, the Hoosier Conference rivals won their sectional openers to set up a third chapter of a three-part saga on Friday night at Frankfort’s Class 3A Sectional.
Game time Is set for approximately 6:30 p.m., CST, after Twin Lakes (8-14) opens sectional play against pre-tournament favorite Western (13-10) in the first semifinal at Frankfort.
Western completed a season sweep of West Lafayette on Tuesday night, beating the Red Devils for the third time this season by a 61-53 final in a tournament opener.
Benton Central (17-7) eliminated the host Hot Dogs (11-13) from the tournament behind a 53-40 victory in Wednesday’s first game. The win avenged the Bison’s 62-61 loss to Frankfort on Jan. 20.
The Bombers, meanwhile, coasted to victory in a 70-48 rout of North Montgomery, which had the tournament’s worst record at 5-18.
The Chargers did rally from an 11-point halftime deficit to pull within five points midway through the third quarter. But Rensselaer (19-5) responded with a 12-2 run, including 3-point baskets by senior guards Colby Chapman and Tristen Wuethrich and a steal and lay-up by Wuethrich to surge ahead by double figures once again.
Sophomore Corbin Mathew also knocked down a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter as the Bombers took a 20-point lead. Rensselaer’s biggest lead was the final score.
Wuethrich and Chapman combined for 38 points, with Wuethrich scoring 20 and Chapman finishing with 18. Mathew added 11 points, senior Tommy Boyles added 10 and senior Nole Marchand had seven points.
Kelby Harwood had 20 points for North Mont, with Jarrod Kirsch adding 18. Only one other player had a basket for the Chargers.
The Bombers played BC in the IU Health Hoops Classic in December, losing 57-55 in overtime that denied them a shot at playing for the tournament title.
But RCHS picked up a 49-43 victory at home on Feb. 9 to hand the Bison their first and only conference loss of the season. The win propelled the Bombers into the Hoosier Conference Tournament title game where they recorded a 63-57 victory over Tipton.
Kougars eliminated at Crown Point
CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley blew an 11-point, third-quarter lead in an eventual 54-44 loss to Hobart Wednesday night in the first round of the Crown Point 4A Sectional.
The Brickies (12-11) outscored the Kougars, 34-14, in the second half — including 18-3 in the fourth quarter — to advance to the semifinals where they will play Valparaiso.
The Vikings (12-130 crushed Lowell, 62-26, in Wednesday’s other game. On Tuesday, Crown Point (15-8) advanced behind a 54-45 win over Portage. The host Bulldogs will now face pre-tournament favorite Chesterton (18-5) in another semifinal.
KVHS, meanwhile, bows out at 9-15. The Kougars lost four of their last five games to finish the season.
Spartans bow out at Whiting
WHITING — North Newton had its season come to an end Wednesday with a 59-54 loss to Illiana Christian at the Whiting Class 2A Sectional.
The Spartans finish the season at 12-11, while Illiana Christian (18-5) advances to face Bowman Academy (11-12) in the second of two semifinals on Friday night.
In Wednesday’s other game at Whiting, Bowman cruised by Gary Lighthouse, 91-62. Friday’s other semifinal will feature Anderson (6-16) against tournament favorite 21st Century (18-5).
TC to open play at West Central
FRANCESVILLE — Tri-County will open the West Central Class A Sectional against rival Frontier Friday night in one of two semifinals.
Frontier advanced with a 44-40 win over Caston on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers (10-12) own a regular season win over the Falcons (11-12).
In Friday’s other semifinal, North White (6-16) will play the host Trojans (9-14), which rolled South Newton out of the tournament by a 59-36 final on Tuesday.