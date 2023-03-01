Strong perimeter game

RCHS sophomore Corbin Mathew was one of four players in double figures for the Bombers at Frankfort on Wednesday.

 File Photo

FRANKFORT — Get ready for Rensselaer Central vs. Benton Central Part III.

On Wednesday, the Hoosier Conference rivals won their sectional openers to set up a third chapter of a three-part saga on Friday night at Frankfort’s Class 3A Sectional.

