RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Summer Swim Team coaches recognized members of the 2022 squad with special trophies recently.
The team’s awards picnic was held at Brookside Park, with kids getting a chance to dip into the park’s pool before awards were presented.
Awards such as High Points, Most Improved and Best Mental Attitude were presented to girls and boys swimmers in five age divisions. Winning High Points awards overall were Aubrey Geleott and Connor Davis.
RSST recently captured another Prairie Summer Swim League title in Crawfordsville after going unbeaten in regular season meets. This was accomplished despite the team not enjoying a pool of its own this summer due to construction at the Rensselaer Central High School pool. Instead, practices were held at North Newton’s pool in preparing for a schedule of away meets.