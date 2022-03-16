RENSSELAER — Ky Risner has added his name to the long list of Rensselaer Central football players who have played in the Indiana North/South All-Star game.
Risner, a senior lineman, was picked to play center for the North squad by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
The 56th North/South All-Star Classic will be held on Friday, July 16 at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Risner will join eight other Region IV players on the North roster, including offensive lineman Brennen Benson of North Judson, Logansport defensive tackle Quinten Clark, Winamac outside linebacker/strong safety Russell Compton, West Lafayette linebacker J.T. Downey, Carroll punter Cason Lambert, Twin Lakes kicker Colin Seymour, Lafayette Jeff free safety Steven Stephany and Harrison defensive tackle Thomas Urban.
Region IV is represented by 31 area schools, including Attica, Benton Central, Carroll (Flora), Lewis Cass, Caston, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frankfort, Frontier, Harrison, Knox, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, North Judson, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, Rochester, Seeger, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, West Central, West Lafayette and Winamac.
North Judson head coach and former Bomber assistant Brett Lambert and West Lafayette assistant Rick Roseman will serve on the North team’s coaching staff.
He joins the following Bomber players who played in the all-star game over the years:
Danny Epler (1967)
David Yeoman (1970)
Jeff Tonner (1973)
Colt Webb (1993)
Cole Hewitt (2004)
Andrew Malone (2005)
Jacob Kiger (2006 and North MVP)
Terry Davisson (2009)
Ben Davisson (2011)
Ab Kiger (2015)
Austin Fleming (2015)
Noah Bierma (2020)
Max Korniak (2021)
Bombers coach Chris Meeks served as an assistant coach for the North squad in 2005 and returned as head coach in 2015. He was joined on the staff by Bomber assistant Eric Nowlin.