RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke looked to a four-year starter to right the ship for his Lady Bombers in their home opener Nov. 13.
Jessie Ringen didn’t disappoint.
The senior guard/forward knocked down seven free throws in the pivotal fourth quarter, including four in the final 31.9 seconds, as RCHS survived by a 46-42 final against Knox.
It was the fifth straight win for the Bombers, who played from behind most of the second half. The Redskins led 33-28 at one point in the fourth period before Ringen and seniors Abby Ahler and Morgan Van Meter hit baskets to give their team a one-point lead.
The lead changed hands four times in the final three-plus minutes until Rensselaer’s halfcourt defense forced Knox to turn the ball over on three straight possessions.
Ringen had three steals in the final quarter and was fouled twice as she turned to head up the floor. She calmly hit all four foul shots to make it a two-possession lead late for the Bombers.
Ringen finished with a game-high 24 points on 6 of 17 shooting with two 3-point baskets. She scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, with the Bombers outscoring Knox, 19-12, in the final period.
Ringen also had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists and Ahler added 10 points and six rebounds.
RCHS struggled to hit shots through the first three quarters, going just 11 of 40 from the floor. The Bombers were 6 of 13 in the final period, with Van Meter hitting her only two baskets before fouling out.
Senior Madison Moss had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Redskins, who fall to 2-2. She hit two of her team’s three 3-point baskets.
Six-foot senior Megan Bolen also had eight rebounds before fouling out.
The Bombers struggled against Knox’s size on the defensive end. They had three players foul out and two others finished with four fouls apiece, including Ringen.
Rensselaer will compete in the IU Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette Harrison on Tuesday night. The Bombers will open play against the host Raiders.