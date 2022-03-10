RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Jessie Ringen has earned a spot on the IBCA/Franciscan Health Small School All-State girls’ basketball team.
Ringen is one of 15 players picked for the team by IBCA coaches. The school’s all-time leading scorer, Ringen led the Lady Bombers to a 17-7 finish in 2022.
She is joined on the small school team by Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Macie Couchenour, South Knox; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Olivia Faust, Triton Central; Ellia Foster, Bremen; Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis; Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Graycie Poe, North Knox; Abigail Tomblin, South Central; Kyla Willis, North Putnam; and Ella Wolfe, Tipton.
Kankakee Valley’s Taylor Schoonveld was an honorable mention selection as was North White senior Caitlin Conn.
Local players selected honorable mention for the underclassmen large and small school teams were junior Skylar Bos of Covenant Christian in DeMotte; freshman Addison Bowsman and sophomore Olivia Nickerson of Twin Lakes; and sophomore Tessa Robertson of North White.
Ringen was also invited to the Hoosier Basketball Top 60 girls’ basketball workout at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis on March 6. The workout gives players the chance to compete for a spot on the Indiana All-Star team.