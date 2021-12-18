RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Jessie Ringen needed just three points against South Newton to put her name atop the all-time scoring list in girls’ basketball.
The points came in quick succession. She converted a short jumper in the lane to pull within Bomber Hall of Fame Leslie Rowan’s record of 1,101 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer just seconds later when she knocked down a lay-up off a turnover.
Officials stopped the clock so that the RCHS athletic department could present Ringen with a No. 5 jersey and the game ball.
Ringen, a four-year starter for coach Wes Radtke, finished the night with 1,116 points for her career after scoring 18 points against the Rebels in RCHS’s 69-17 romp on Friday, Dec. 17.
Earlier this year, the 5-foot-10 guard/forward became the second 1,000-point scorer during Radtke’s tenure. Former teammate Sydney Van Meter, who serves as a volunteer coach on Radtke’s staff, also scored 1,000 points in four years as a varsity starter.
The Bombers (11-3) got a game-high 19 points from senior Morgan Van Meter against the Rebels, who fall to 1-10 on the season. The Rebels picked up their first win of the season against Attica on Dec. 13.
Freshman Taylor Van Meter added 11 points for RCHS, which will close the 2021 portion of its season at Lowell on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The Bombers will take two weeks off before returning to the home court on Jan. 8 against Lafayette Central Catholic.
RCHS collapsed on South Newton’s guards in the first half to build a 48-7 lead. The fast start allowed Ringen to set her milestone by the midway point of the first quarter.