WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central couldn’t keep pace with West Lafayette in Saturday’s 64-51 loss at the IU Health Hoops Classic fifth-place game at Lafayette Harrison.
The Lady Bombers, who finished 1-2 in their first ever Hoops Classic appearance, trailed just 28-27 at halftime, but the Red Devils used a 19-8 scoring run in the third quarter to gain control.
Senior Jessie Ringen, who got her 1,000th point less than 24 hours earlier, led RCHS (6-2) with 18 points. Senior teammate Abby Ahler added 10 points and senior Morgan Van Meter had nine.
The Red Devils own a 4-2 mark.
November 19
Lady Bombers blast Jeff in tourney
West Lafayette — Senior Jessie Ringen scored her 1,000th point to highlight Rensselaer Central’s 79-30 romp of Lafayette Jeff in the second round of the IU Health Hoops Classic on Friday, Nov. 19.
Ringen had 17 points in the contest and scored the 1,000th point of her career on a free throw in the second half. She joins former teammate Sydney Van Meter and RCHS girls’ basketball greats Sam Odle and Leslie Rowan as 1,000-point scorers in the Lady Bomber program.
Ringen is within 100 points of Rowan’s school-record total of 1,101 points.
Senior Morgan Van Meter led the Bombers (6-1) with 20 points and sophomore Sarah Kaufman added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Abby Ahler also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Senior guard Avree Cain had seven assists.
The Bombers jumped to a 24-3 lead in the first quarter and led 47-13 by halftime. The 79 points represents a season high.
Kougars open NCC with OT win
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley outscored Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland, 12-7, in overtime to notch a 47-42 win in the league opener for both teams.
The Trojans (2-2, 0-1 in the NCC) rallied to tie the game in the fourth period, but couldn’t sustain any offense in the extra period. KV junior Kate Thomas had seven of her 11 points in overtime, hitting 5 of 10 free throws and adding a basket.
Laynie Capellari also scored a basket, Lilly Toppen knocked down two free throws and Juliet Starr added a foul shot in overtime.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld had 10 points in regulation for KVHS, including eight in the second half. The Kougars were a sparkling 16 of 22 from the foul line.
Highland, which hit just 8 of 18 free throws, got a game-high 15 points from Bree Flores. She knocked down 4 of 10 3-point shots.
Lauren Watson added nine points.
It was the fourth straight win for KV.