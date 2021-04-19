WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s baseball team won its fourth straight game and second straight in Pulaski County with a 21-3 romp of host Winamac at Winamac’s Town Park.
The Bombers (5-1) blew the game open with a six-run second inning and shortened the game to five innings with an eight-run fourth and a four-run fifth.
They managed 12 hits, including a 3 for 4 effort from Jacob Pickering, who had a triple and a double and drove in five runs. Austin Francis was 2 for 4 with a grand slam home run and a double and Tommy Boyles was 2 for 3 with a double.
Francis got the win with three innings of work and Teagan Brown pitched two strong innings of relief, allowing just one run.
Winamac (3-3) had seven hits, all singles, and committed six errors. It’s the fifth time this season that the Bombers scored at least 12 runs in a game.
Bombers pound Trojans’ pitching
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central built an 8-0 lead after four innings, then turned the game over to its lone senior, Grant Spangler, in a 12-4 victory over West Central Thursday, April 15.
Spangler went 4 2/3 innings to pick up his first win of the season.
Offensively, the Bombers managed nine hits, with Kelton Hesson and Jacob Pickering collecting two hits each. Hesson had a double and Cohen Craig and Austin Francis also doubled.
Lakin Webb, Ethan Pickering and Hesson had two RBIs apiece.
West Central (2-7) had all of its runs in the fifth inning. The Trojans had six hits — including RBI singles by Austin Morrison, Braden McKay and Carter Lewark — and committed five errors.