ANDERSON — The Champion Force Rensselaer Reign cheer teams competed in Anderson on Dec. 12-13, with the Division 3 and 4 teams earning second place to qualify for a national meet.
The two teams earned “Club Zero” status for zero deductions. They will compete in the CFA Nationals in Michigan in July of 2022.
The Division 3 team finished second to Roselawn Revolution in the XX-Small A division. The Division 4 team was second to Muncie Toxic Fusion in the X-Small division.
Rensselaer’s Division 1 team placed fourth overall and the Division 2 team was third at the state meet.