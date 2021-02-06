RENSSELAER — Champion Force Rensselaer Reign’s dance teams competed in a virtual competition last month, with three teams finishing in the top five.
The teams learned their placements during a virtual awards ceremony on Jan. 31. The Division 1 team placed fifth overall, the Division 2 squad also placed fifth and the Division 3 team was second overall.
The teams are now preparing for the spring season, which began Feb. 1.
Rensselaer Reign — formerly Rensselaer Revolt — is led by head coach Lisa Anderson, who took over the team with six weeks of practice left before winter competition. She is assisted by Carissa Bearden and the Champion Force Roselawn staff.
“We started from scratch with new routines,” Anderson said. “The girls took it in stride. This year has brought a lot of changes for everyone, including our program, such as temperature checks, requiring masks and social distancing, etc. (But) in six weeks, these girls learned the new routine and were competition ready.”
COVID concerns forced the LaPorte County Health Department to shut down what would have been the Rensselaer teams’ competition in Michigan City. Instead, a virtual competition was held.
“This went amazing,” Anderson said. “We had a great day filming and having dance parties. Our athletes and parents, along with staff, really came together to make this work for the girls.”