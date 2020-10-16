Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team will sit out the first round of the Class 2A Boone Grove Sectional, earning a bye into Saturday’s semifinal round.
The Lady Bombers (6-15) will play the North Judson (22-8) at 11:30 a.m., CST. Hebron also earned a bye and will play Winamac in Saturday’s first semifinal at 10 a.m.
Winamac disposed of the host school on Thursday in three games. North Judson beat North Newton (10-14) by 25-9, 25-16 and 25-17 scores Thursday.
RCHS owns a 2-3 record against the sectional field, collecting wins over Hebron and North Newton.
The Bombers feature several seniors on their roster, including outside hitter Alexis Oliver, defensive specialist Brittney Moore, rightside hitter/defensive specialist Lacie Lear, rightside hitter Karly Kaufman, setter Lauren Moore, defensive specialist Maci Northcutt and middle blocker Secoya Rosales.
North Judson is the pre-tournament favorite. Boone Grove was the defending champion.
At Hanover Central’s Class 3A Sectional, Kankakee Valley is one of three teams favored to hoist a sectional championship by the end of the night.
The Lady Kougars, who own a 16-10 record this fall, are defending champions.
KV also drew the bye and will face Hanover Central (16-7) in the second semifinal game on Saturday in Cedar Lake. The host Wildcats made quick work of River Forest Thursday night in a sectional opener.
Culver Academy, which has a sectional-best 18 wins, also drew a bye and will play Wheeler — a 3-0 winner over Knox Thursday — in Saturday’s first semifinal.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte, meanwhile, had to forfeit its Thursday night Morgan Township Class A Sectional match with Marquette Catholic due to COVID cases at the high school and DeMotte Christian School.
Marquette Catholic (19-9) will move on to face the host Cherokees (17-4) on Saturday. Kouts (21-5) will play 21st Century in Saturday’s other semifinal.
At Frontier’s Class A Sectional, South Newton advanced behind a thrilling 29-27, 25-23 and 28-26 finish against the host Falcons, who end the season at 19-11.
The Lady Rebels (19-10) will advance to play Clinton Central (3-18) in a semifinal match on Saturday at 11 a.m., EST, in Chalmers. North White (16-9) — a 3-0 winner over 2-20 Tri-County Thursday — will face Faith Christian at 12:30 p.m., EST.
Sophomore Lexi Cripe had 15 kills on 39 of 45 attacks with 10 digs and fives aces on 19 of 21 serves for the Rebels. Senior Samantha Warren added 17 kills on 29 of 30 attacks to go with five blocks and sophomore Stephanie Montemayer added four kills.
Alexxys Standish, a junior, had 18 digs and was 9 of 11 serving with two aces, sophomore Abbey Carroll was 12 of 13 serving with two aces and added 16 digs and sophomore Lizzie Glassburn was 90 of 92 setting with 35 assists.
Lady Kougars bounce Rebels
KENTLAND — Kankakee Valley closed out its regular season with a 3-1 victory over host South Newton last week.
The Lady Kougars (16-10) won by 27-25, 26-24, 28-30 and 25-17 scores against a young Rebels’ team favored to win a sectional this week.
Junior Alexis Broyles led the Kougars with 26 kills and added seven serve receptions and two solo blocks. Elisa Carli had 35 assists at setter, with 13 digs, two service aces, three kills and two solo blocks.
Taylor Schultz had 10 kills and three blocks and Elise Kasper added five kills. Ava McKim had 19 digs and 23 serve receptions.
RCHS drops 3 to Frontier
CHALMERS — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team capped off its regular season with a 3-0 loss to Frontier last week.
The Lady Bombers (6-15) fell by 25-15, 25-12 and 25-10 scores against the Falcons, who finished with 19 wins this fall.
Jessie Ringen, a junior outside hitter, had three kills for RCHS and senior Alexis Oliver added two. Kenzie Moore was 7 of 7 serving and Brittney Moore finished 6 of 6.