GREENCASTLE — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity girls’ basketball team routed host Greencastle, 46-14, at the Greencastle Tournament Tuesday afternoon.
The Bombers, who remain unbeaten at 7-0 and will travel to Lafayette Central Catholic on Jan. 9, took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and stormed ahead 24-6 by halftime.
Lola Chamness had a game-high 11 points for the winners, with Claire Stanley adding nine points. Elizabeth Knoth and Cadence Manns had six points each.
Last Tuesday, the Bombers scored 22 points in the first quarter to sprint out to a 22-8 lead and cruise to a 50-30 victory over visiting Lowell.
The Bombers led 32-16 at halftime and 44-25 after three periods.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the JV, with Stanley and Ella Gehring finishing with nine points each. Manns had seven points.