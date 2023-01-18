Champions

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ary Nelson, Lilly Cook, Katie Castle and Maddie Kosiba turned in a winning time at last Saturday’s Hoosier Conference Meet in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE — A win in the 200-yard freestyle relay highlighted the Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team’s performance at the Hoosier Conference Meet in West Lafayette on Jan. 14.

The foursome of Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson and Maddie Kosiba had a winning time of 1 minutes, 46.72 seconds to edge Northwestern’s team (1:47.70) by nearly a second.

