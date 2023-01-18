WEST LAFAYETTE — A win in the 200-yard freestyle relay highlighted the Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team’s performance at the Hoosier Conference Meet in West Lafayette on Jan. 14.
The foursome of Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson and Maddie Kosiba had a winning time of 1 minutes, 46.72 seconds to edge Northwestern’s team (1:47.70) by nearly a second.
Kosiba turned in the fastest time of the four Bombers, sprinting to a 25.63 second finish to maintain her team’s lead. Cook and Nelson are juniors and Castle and Kosiba are sophomores, which allows the team to defend its title in 2024.
The Bombers finished third in the team race with 296 points. Champion Tipton had 372.5 points, with runner-up West Lafayette scoring 320.5.
RCHS edged Westside in a dual meet earlier in the season.
Cook capped a strong meet with a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Teammates Katie Castle (fifth) and Emily Myers (13th) also competed in the event, both turning in season-best times.
Kosiba was third in the 50 freestyle (with Cook seventh) and Nelson was third in the 100 butterfly (with Audrey Korniak fifth).
The 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Addison Hesson was fourth overall and Kosiba also turned in a fourth-place finish in the 100 free (with Myers 15th).
Annie Parrish was fifth in the 500 free (with Korniak 10th), Nelson was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (with Hesson ninth) and the 400 free relay team of Parrish, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba was sixth.
Castle added an eighth-place finish in the 200 free (with Parrish 10th) and Hesson was 10th in the 200 IM (with Chloe Jordan 14th).
The Bomber boys’ team, meanwhile, got a fifth-place finish from its 200 free relay team of Kayne Robinson, Ty Walker, Nolan Conrad and Matthew Swartz to score a seventh-place finish with 147.5 points.
Western won the meet with 396 points, followed by West Lafayette and Northwestern.
Swartz had a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (with Conrad seventh) and added a sixth in the 100 free (with Jon Brouwer 14th).
The 400 free relay team of Conrad, Robinson, Cade Rivera and Swartz was sixth overall, while the 200 medley team of Brouwer, Rivera, Walker and Robinson placed seventh.
Rivera was seventh in the 100 breaststroke and Brouwer finished eighth in the 100 backstroke.