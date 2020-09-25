Due to the cancellation of Rensselaer Central’s football game with Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday, the team will now play Saturday afternoon against North Knox (2-1) at Covington High School.
Covington’s football field is located at 1710 9th St. in Covington. It can be accessed by following U.S. 41.
The two teams will meet halfway with a 4 p.m., CST, kick-off.
Central Catholic’s game with RCHS is the third time in six weeks that the Knights won’t play under Friday night lights. According to the school’s COVID tracker, the school had five positive tests between Sept. 12-18.
The Knights’ football team played short-handed against Tipton last week and was set to play short-handed again this week against the Bombers.
CC owns a 2-1 record and is slated to face Twin Lakes at home next Friday. Twin Lakes had to cancel its game with Rensselaer Central two weeks ago due to COVID cases at its school.
Other sports impacted at LCC include the volleyball team, which played short-handed on Tuesday night; the girls’ soccer program, which is missing four starters and will play in the Hoosier Conference final on Saturday morning; and the boys’ soccer program, which is currently quarantined. CC’s tennis program has decided not to play in a round-robin tournament at Frankfort Saturday, according to the school’s website.
Rather than sit idle, RCHS reached out to North Knox, which had an open date, to play Saturday. The Bombers hosted Munster two weeks ago when Twin Lakes was forced to cancel its annual meeting with RCHS.