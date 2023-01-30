WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s sixth straight wrestling sectional title was the easiest yet when compared to the previous five.
The Bombers had strong performances early, put 10 wrestlers in the championship finals (with six champions) and had 13 total wrestlers qualify for regional in claiming another sectional title.
The change of venue — the tournament was hosted by Winamac after the regular host, Twin Lakes, experienced water pipe problems near its gym — did nothing to distract the Bombers, who led by 80 points heading into Saturday’s final round.
RCHS had 272.5 points to lead the 11-team tournament. West Central had 211 points, followed by North White (106) and North Newton (90). Twin Lakes was sixth, Tri-County eighth and South Newton 12th.
Champions for RCHS included Mason Stanley at 126 pounds, Avery Stanley at 145, Larz Hughes at 152, Jack Jordan at 160, Trenton Simmons at 195 and Jordan Cree at 285.
It was the first championships for Avery Stanley, Hughes, Simmons, Cree and Jordan. Mason Stanley won a sectional title at 132 pounds last year.
