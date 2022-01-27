RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team will be seeking its fifth straight sectional title when it hits the mats at Twin Lakes on Saturday.
The Bombers, who own a 23-10 dual record, are ranked No. 8 in Class A and finished eighth in the recent Class A team state duals earlier this month.
RCHS has four No. 1 seeds ahead of the sectional. Mason Stanley (34-5) is the top seed at 132 pounds. He is ranked No. 8 among potential semistate participants.
Lakin Webb will also carry a top seed in sectional with his 34-5 mark at 138 pounds. He is ranked fifth in the state and 16th at semistate.
Hunter Crabtree also carries a No. 1 seed at 195 pounds despite a 12-19 mark and Jordan Cree is the top seed at 220 pounds with a 34-4 record. He is ranked No. 6 in the state and 16th among potential semistate participants.
No. 2 seeds include Caleb Oliver (7-2) at 120 pounds, Avery Stanley (29-13) at 126 pounds, Ryan Crews (28-14) at 160 and Andrew Ball (24-13) at 170.
Kolton Ploughe (28-14) is seeded third at 113 pounds and Larz Hughes (I33-6) also carries at third seed at 145.
Other seeded wrestlers include Beck Doughty (12-15), fourth seed at 106; Diego Hernandez-Reyes (8-5), sixth at 152; and Trenton Simmons (29-10), fourth at 182.
Azariah Warran, who recently filled the heavyweight spot and owns an 0-1 record, Is unseeded.
The sectional is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., CST.