RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had seven individual champions in dominating the 25th annual Super Duals at home on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Bombers finished 5-0 on the day, picking up wins over South Newton (72-0), West Central (60-18), Lewis Case (53-25), Hebron (75-6 in championship match) and South Bend Clay (78-0 in the bonus round).
Hebron and Cass finished 4-1, North Judson was 3-2 and West Central finished 2-3. South Newton (1-4), Delphi (1-4) and South Bend Clay (0-5) followed in the overall standings.
Champions for RCHS included Briar Rule at 120 pounds, Mason Stanley at 132, Lakin Webb at 138, Larz Hughes at 145, Ryan Crews at 160, Trent Simmons at 182 and Jordan Cree at 220.
All seven wrestlers finished with perfect 5-0 marks.
Lewis Cass competitors Kaine Fowler, Rowdy Frey and Adam Bandelier finished as champions at 113, 152 and 170 pounds, respectively, and Delphi had two champions: Baily Rucker at 182 and Kooper Kinsler at 195.
West Central’s Drake Fritz was the 126-pound champion and Devin Fox of Hebron won at 285.