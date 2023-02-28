RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s seniors continue to leave a lasting legacy as they prepare for this week’s post-season.

On Friday, the team’s six seniors — Colby Chapman, Tristen Wuethrich, Nole Marchand, Tommy Boyles, Nolan Potts and Cass Pulver — and their young teammates followed up the program’s first Hoosier Conference title by completing a 10-0 home record with a 68-40 trouncing of Winamac in the regular season finale.

