RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s seniors continue to leave a lasting legacy as they prepare for this week’s post-season.
On Friday, the team’s six seniors — Colby Chapman, Tristen Wuethrich, Nole Marchand, Tommy Boyles, Nolan Potts and Cass Pulver — and their young teammates followed up the program’s first Hoosier Conference title by completing a 10-0 home record with a 68-40 trouncing of Winamac in the regular season finale.
RCHS will carry 18 wins into the Frankfort Class 3A Sectional. It’s the most regular season wins since school consolidation in the late 1960s.
A Class 2A sectional champion in 2022, the Bombers will look to add the program’s first 3A title this week against a competitive field that includes Western — which is favored by some to win the tournament — West Lafayette, Benton Central and the host Hot Dogs.
Against Winamac, the five senior starters combined for 49 of the team’s 68 points, with Chapman the top scorer with 20 points. Sophomore Corbin Mathew, who took a seat to open the game to allow Potts a chance at starting on senior night, added 17 points.
Wuethrich had 11 points, Marchand chipped in 10, Potts scored five points and Boyles had three.
Bombers coach Chad Pulver said his players — particularly the seniors — have worked hard to make the 2023 season a special one.
“I think this group of guys has put in an amazing amount of time in building their skill and building their craft as well as building this program,” he said. “I think the program is forever changed because this group has done this. I think the standard for how we are as a system is because of how much time they put into being here and being a part of it and making it a part of how we see ourselves. The wins came because of all of that. They had to build that. It hasn’t been easy. There have been some rough goes. We’ve had to overcome a lot of things and to have 18 wins is pretty special.”
The Bombers opened the game by hitting 9 of their first 11 shots to build a 26-12 lead. The lead ballooned to 44-24 by halftime, with Chapman scoring 13 points In the first two quarters and Mathew adding nine.
Chapman and Mathew combined to hit 5 of 11 3-point shots in the game. Chapman also had nine rebounds and two steals and Wuethrich had four steals and three assists.
Winamac, which faces North Miami at the Rochester 2A Sectional on Feb. 28, finished the regular season at 8-15. The Warriors were one of two teams the Bombers beat last year to win a Class 2A sectional.
“We knew they had some talented kids,” Pulver said. “We knew they had a system that was working well for them. They have improved a lot over the season, so we were not taking it for granted. Early on in the game, their system worked for them. We knew it and we saw it, but at times we were in the wrong position and they got six points on exactly what we prepared for. But then our guys shut it back down. We got in better positions and took away the rhythm that was happening. We played much, much better as the game went on.”
The Bombers were hoping to put WInamac in the rearview mirror early.
“We wanted to get it over as quick as we could,” said Chapman, who is closing in on 800 points for his career. “We didn’t want to let them in the game and keep continuing to bring it back at us. We wanted to bury them early and that’s what we did.”
More from this section
The quick start had the crowd — several there to see the halftime Hall of Fame induction ceremony of Bill Zimmer and Randy Kaufman — at full throat early.
“Our fans bring it every game, and the atmosphere this year compared to last year was another level. The fans were great, the student section was great like always,” Chapman said.
“It’s a special moment. These four years have just blown by and I’m extremely grateful to play the game that I love for four years. To be able to end it with a 30-point victory is a special moment.”
The 10th win at home comes as the Bombers won their 10th straight heading into the tournament. But Chapman and his teammates understand the one-and-done scenario that comes with the post-season.
“The conference championship’s great and it’s a moment that will last forever and 18-5 is an amazing season — this team is very special — but sectional is a whole new season and a whole new beast so we’ve got to be ready for anything,” he said. “Any team can beat anyone. Lucky for us, we’ve prepared all season for this moment and I think we’re going to have a good time in sectionals.”
The Bombers open tournament play on March 1 against North Montgomery, which is just 5-18.
“I think their record doesn’t mean anything, especially for a team in sectionals, so they can bring it to us and we have to be ready and do exactly what we’ve been doing these last 10 games,” Chapman said.
Now in his sixth season as coach, Pulver has been on the sideline for many of RCHS’s senior players for much longer than that.
“They are very special to me,” he said. “I’ve known them a long time. They were very young when they started hanging out with each other and most of them have been doing that a long time, and it’s been around basketball. A number of us as parents are Saint Joe alum and our kids grew up in those gyms and grew up around basketball. They had success when they were younger and they had to work at that. It wasn’t like they were gifted things. To see them grow and see them stick together, that’s been really fun.”
The Bombers continued to motor along even after Pulver’s son, Cass, was lost with a knee injury in the first few weeks of the season.
“He had to switch his role this year,” Pulver said of his son. “An injury forces that on people, but rather than going into a shell and not being a part of the team, he’s embraced that. On the sideline, he has a clipboard for me after there is a timeout and he tracks every possession and what we do. He communicates to me as well as the coaches and his teammates about what’s going on.”
The younger Pulver will undoubtedly provide the best advice he can when the Bombers face a strong field at Frankfort this week. Coach Pulver feels his team will need to excel in a couple of areas in order to cut down the nets Saturday night.
“Our rebounding and defense is what’s really going to make it work for us. That’s going to be central for us,” he said. “If we can hold our defense together and we can rebound then we have a shot. And that’s all we can ask for. We have a sectional that is very competitive.”