Prep Volleyball
Lady Bombers beat host Spartans
MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central took down host North Newton in four games Tuesday, Sept. 27, improving to 9-10 overall.
The Bombers won by 25-16, 17-25, 25-23 and 25-12, wearing down the young Spartans after an exhausting third game.
Senior Claire Stanley led RC’s attackers with 12 kills and Nell Haberlin added six. Haberlin also had five aces and Stanley and Taylor Van Meter had two each.
Van Meter had a solo block and two assists and senior teammate Ella Gehring had two solos and an assist. Brooklyn Bilyeu was 50 of 52 setting with 17 assists and Olivia Barber finished 46 of 50 with 10 assists.
Emily Louck was 16 of 18 in serve receiving.
Bombers snap 3-match skid
in Monon
MONON — Rensselaer Central survived a five-game thriller with host North White to snap a three-match skid on Monday, Sept. 26.
The Lady Bombers (8-10) struggled to put away the Vikings (3-15) in the first four games despite taking a 2-1 lead. They would eventually hang on for a 20-25, 25-10, 25-12, 17-25 and 15-12 victory.
Nell Haberlin had a team-high 14 kills for the winners, with Claire Stanley adding 10 kills. Brooklyn Bilyeu had four service aces and added 19 assists on 63 of 63 sets. Olivia Barber was 59 of 61 setting with 15 assists and added three aces, Haberlin had four aces and Taylor Van Meter had three aces and four solo blocks. Ella Gehring had seven solos and an assist and Emily Louck was 22 of 28 in serve receiving.
Cavaliers shut out host Bombers, 3-0
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central suffered a 3-0 loss to an improved Tri-County squad at home on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Cavaliers (13-8) won by 25-11, 25-19 and 25-11 scores.
The evening began with the RCHS athletic department recognizing the team’s three seniors: Claire Stanley, Ella Gehring and Kyra Pettet.
Stanley led the Bombers with five kills on 32 of 34 attacking and Kamri Rowland added three kills on 17 of 20 attacks. Olivia Barber and Taylor Van Meter had two blocks each and Nell Haberlin had 21 digs.
Pettet added 11 digs and Emily Louck had eight and Barber was 65 of 73 setting with 12 assists.
For the Cavaliers, Sara Zarse had a match-high 20 kills on 49 of 51 attacks and Hannah Arvin added seven kills, going 14 of 15 in attacking. Emma Voors was 16 of 17 serving with an ace and Grace Luck and Ariana Dominguez were each 10 of 10 serving.
Arvin added three solo blocks and eight digs, Voors had a team-high 14 digs and Hannah Anderson was 70 of 71 setting with 30 assists. Zarse and Taulman had eight digs each.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Bombers fell to host North Judson by a 3-2 final. The Bombers had a 2-1 lead but lost the last two games in a 25-23, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22 and 15-8 win for the Lady Jays.
Haberlin was 48 of 54 attacking with five kills and added 27 digs and finished 18 of 20 serving with three aces for RCHS. Van Meter was 18 of 20 attacking with seven kills and added three solo blocks and Rowland was 18 of 18 serving with four aces.
Ella Gehring had five solo blocks and Louck added 15 digs. Brooklyn Bilyeu was 128 of 130 setting with 12 assists.
For the Jays (13-11), Lindley Martin was 78 of 83 attacking with 23 kills and Sophia Frasure added 14 kills.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Bombers traveled to Lafayette Central Catholic and fell by a 3-0 score. The Knights won by 25-12, 25-9 and 25-11 scores.
Grace Roach led the Knights with 16 kills and had two aces and five blocks, including three solos. Kendel Rider had eight kills and Rachel Vorst had 15 digs. Kaitlyn Kuckkan was 59 of 59 setting with 23 assists.
For the Bombers, Haberlin was 22 of 25 attacking with two kills, 8 for 8 serving with an ace and added seven digs. Stanley had three kills, Emily Louck had nine digs and Pettet added eight and Bilyeu was 48 of 51 setting with eight assists.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers win 12th, beat No. 5 Carroll
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central scored twice in the second half, then turned the game over to its defense in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Class 2A, No. 5 ranked Carroll on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Bombers (12-2) controlled possession throughout the first half, but failed to convert a shot in a scoreless first half for both teams.
Senior Dalton Henry final broke the tie, taking a through-pass from senior teammate Cohen Craig and blasting a shot into the right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, senior Adam Martinez sent a corner kick to Henry, who redirected the ball to the back post where senior Wrigley Porter punched it in for a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars (12-2) cut the lead in half when a long shot caught RCHS goalkeeper Andrew Cain off guard and made its way into the net. The Cougars continued to press hard against RC’s defense in the game’s final 10 minutes, but the Bombers turned them away. Cain finished with seven saves.
The Bombers have one more week of games as they prepare for the sectional tournament next week.
RCHS scores 9 times to beat Hebron
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central recorded its 11th win and eighth shutout of the season with a 9-0 romp of host Hebron on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Bombers (11-2) opened the game with steady stream of scores, taking a 7-0 lead by halftime.
The Hawks did get one shot on goal in the first half, but DJ Hanford used his head to redirect the shot and get it into the hands of goalkeeper Andrew Cain.
The Bombers continued to control possession in the second half, scoring two more goals before the game was called with 20 minutes remaining.
Dalton Henry had two goals and three assists, Cohen Craig added two goals and Adam Martinez had a goal with an assist. Broc Beier, Oscar Murrillo, Sam Harris and Gio Zaragoza had goals and Hanford had two assists. Kyler Sigman and Matthew Brandenburg had an assist each.
Bombers blank HC foe Benton Central
OXFORD — Senior Dalton Henry scored two second-half goals in leading Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Hoosier Conference host Benton Central Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Both teams played to a 0-0 tie by halftime. The Bombers’ defense limited BC to just three shots on goal in the match, with defenders Matthew Brandenburg, Briar Rule, Oscar Murrillo and goalkeeper Andrew Cain limiting the Bison offense.
BC’s defense, meanwhile, was nearly as effective until, with 12 minutes into the second half, Henry broke free with a goal on a pass from teammate Adam Martinez for a 1-0 lead.
With eight minutes remaining, Martinez found Henry again for the game’s final score. The win was the 10th of the season for RCHS, which is 2-0 in league play.
Prep Girls Soccer
RCHS loses to
visiting Morgan
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central suffered its fifth straight loss on Monday, Sept. 22, losing a shootout with Morgan Township by a 5-2 final.
The Lady Bombers (4-10) trailed 3-2 at halftime, getting their first goal on a header from Libby Dixon off a corner kick from teammate Grace Healey. The team’s second goal came off a Morgan Township player.
RCHS had 12 shots on goal and junior goalkeeper Katie Cotner made nine saves. Morgan, meanwhile, improves to 8-4-1 with the victory.
Lady Bombers finish play at tournament
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central suffered a third loss in the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to Lafayette Central Catholic.
Both teams played a scoreless first half before LCC broke free for a goal midway through the second half. The Bombers had four shots on goal and junior goalkeeper Katie Cotner had two saves.
Tipton hands RCHS a 4-2 loss
in tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central had its best offensive showing of the tournament in a 4-2 loss to Tipton in the second round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Sept. 22.
Laina Chapman scored the team’s first goal on an assist from Sarah Kaufman, with Grace Healey converting a goal on a direct kick later in the first half.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, would punch in a pair of goals in each half to claim victory. Goalkeeper Katie Cotner had eight saves for RCHS.
Bombers fall in round 1 of tourney
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team fell behind 9-0 at halftime and could never recover in an 11-2 loss to host Northwestern in the first round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Bombers got goals from juniors Grace Healey and Libby Dixon in the second half.
The loss sent the Bombers into the loser’s bracket where they faced Tipton.
JV Football
Bombers edged by visiting Knights, 27-24
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity football team fell behind by a pair of touchdowns, but rallied late in a 27-24 loss on Monday, Sept. 26.
LCC led 13-0 before the Bombers scored a touchdown in each of the next three quarters to put pressure on the Knights. Quarterback Cohen Westfall scored a pair of touchdowns, Donnie Sellers ran in a score and a two-point conversion and Carter Ogborn had the other two-point conversion.
RCMS Sports
Bombers squeeze by South Newton in 3
RENSSELAER — Despite falling behind 1-0, the Rensselaer Central middle school eight-grade volleyball team rallied for a 2-1 victory over South Newton on Monday, Sept. 26.
The Bombers won by 21-25, 25-17 and 15-12 scores vs. the Rebels.
Alivia Cain was 16 of 18 serving with eight aces for the Bombers, with Mylee Sinn finishing 13 of 14 serving. Rylie Moore and Emily Lucas had aces.
Vivi Kosiba had four kills and Crysta Johns added two and Cain had seven tips with four digs. Lucas was 27 of 29 passing and Ava Joseph was 25 of 27.
Cain finished 17 of 20 passing, Johns was 15 of 16 and Moore finished 14 of 15. Vain also had seven assists to four for Moore and Johns had two solo blocks.
Lady Bombers 8th-graders beat Vikings
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school volleyball team withstood North White’s challenge in a 2-0 victory on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Lady Bombers (5-3) won by 25-20 and 25-12 scores.
Alivia Cain had two kills and finished 11 of 15 passing. Emily Lucas was 14 of 16 passing and Rylie Moore finished 9 of 9 passing.
Willow Souza, Hailey Hughes and Ava Joseph had two kills each and Cain and Joseph had two blocks apiece.
In serving, Cain was 9 of 13 with four aces, Lucas finished 9 of 10 with two aces and Mylee Sinn was 7 of 7 with three aces. Moore had two aces and Joseph added one.
Cain also had seven assists and Moore finished with five. Lucas had four assists.
RCMS girls CC team fall to strong KV squad
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s girls’s middle school cross country team got a third-place finish from Hope Hurley in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 loss to Kankakee Valley.
Hurley covered the course in 12 minutes, 30 seconds to finish behind the 1-2 finish by KVHS runners. Brynleigh Cawby was sixth in 13:11, followed by Addison Nesius (14th), Braelynn Jones (15th) and Kiera Dobson (16th).
The Bombers had 54 points to 19 for the host Kougars.
Also competing for KV were Sophia Murray, Ashleigh Northcutt, Elizabeth Sterk, Lyla Schmid, Jocelyn Holbrook and Ella Wireman.
Lady Bombers second at WCJC championships
Rensselaer Central’s girls’ middle school cross country team placed second in the annual WCJC championship meet which features Hoosier Conference teams. The girls’ and boys’ races were held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
West Lafayette won the team title with 23 points, followed by the Bombers (55), Benton Central (64), Roosevelt (Twin Lakes) and Central Catholic.
Four runners placed in the top 20 for RCMS, including champion Hope Hurley in 11 minutes, 55 seconds. Brynleigh Cawby was fifth in 12:53, Ashleigh Northcutt finished 18th in 13:34, Addison Nesius was 19th in 13:35 and Braelynn Jones claimed 25th place in 13:52.
Sophia Murray, Kiera Dobson, Elizabeth Sterk, Lyla Schmid, Jocelyn Holbrook and Ella Wireman also competed.
The middle school boys’ team also finished second, putting three runners in the top 10. RCMS had 61 points to finish behind champion West Lafayette (20).
Benton Central and Twin Lakes (Roosevelt) were third and fourth and Central Catholic had an incomplete score.
Daniel Davis led the Bombers with a fifth-place finish in 11:05. Holdyn Dutz followed in seventh in 11:13 and Owen Chappell was ninth in 11:20.
Also scoring were David Walton (14th) and Jacek Yeager (19th).
Gunner Van Hoose, Mason Ames, Brycen Kyburz, Caleb Parrish and Korbin Ploughe also competed.