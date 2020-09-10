RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central went the distance in picking up a 3-2 win over Faith Christian of Lafayette in volleyball action Tuesday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Lady Bombers (2-4) won by 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25 and 16-14 scores to snap a four-match skid. The Eagles fall to 1-3.
RCHS fell behind 13-11 in the final game, but rallied by scoring five of six points to pick up the exhaustive victory.
Jessie Ringen led the Bombers with 17 kills and finished 17 of 18 serving with five aces. Claire Stanley had nine kills and Kaylee Tiede-Souza had seven.
Kenzie Moore was 21 of 23 serving with two aces, Ellie Castle had 17 assists and Lauren Moore added 15. Morgan Van Meter and Ella Gehring had two solo blocks each.
The Bombers travel to West Central Monday night.
Kougars outlast Highland, 3-2
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had to rally from a 2-1 deficit to upend Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland by a 3-2 final on Tuesday night at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars, 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the NCC, won the first game by a 25-18 final, but lost two straight by 25-21 and 25-21 scores. They rallied for a 25-21 win in game four to set up a game-five finish.
KV took control early in a 15-10 victory to drop Highland to 3-5 and 2-2.
Alexis Broyles led all hitters with 25 kills. She added four solo blocks on defense.
Elisa Carli had five service aces and 31 assists, Ava McKim added 31 serve receptions and Lilly Toppen ha 25 digs. Morgan Smith added 20 digs and Taylor Schultz had three kills and three solo blocks.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers pummel CC, 7-1
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored seven straight goals, including four insurance goals in the second half, to pound visiting Lafayette Central Catholic, 7-1, in Hoosier Conference Tournament play Tuesday.
Both teams were scoreless through the game’s first 11 minutes before Juan Valencia placed the ball in the far post off a pass from Wrigley Porter.
Rensselaer (4-1-1) scored twice more in the half, with Andrew Cain’s goal assisted by Luke Dixon and Dixon adding a goal of his own off a feed from Dalton Henry.
Dixon scored again just eight minutes into the second half and the rout was on. He also assisted on a Henry goal later.
Henry would score another goal on a penalty kick, Adam Martinez got on the board with a goal on a pass from Henry and Oscar Murillo Cabrera assisted on a goal to Martinez for the team’s final score.
The Knights got their lone goal with 13 minutes left in the match after RCHS failed to clear the ball just outside the box.
Central Catholic managed just three shots on goal on the night, with defenders Juventino Miguel Cruz, Broc Beier, Matthew Brandenburg, Cameron Grzych and goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau continuing to dominate.
The Bombers were scheduled to play against Thursday night before playing again Saturday in the quarterfinal round.
Prep Girls Soccer
James scores in return
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian senior captain Carly James made an immediate impact in her first game back from an ACL injury.
James scored one of her team’s two goals in a 2-0 win over sectional opponent Washington Township on Tuesday. Her goal came just five minutes in the game.
James tore her ACL during the basketball season last winter.
“(She) has been working hard in physical therapy to earn her way to a clearance from the doctor as well as a spot on the field,” said Knights coach James Blom.
The Knights kept Washington Township off the scoreboard behind a solid defensive effort. Sophomore Skyler Bos scored Covenant’s other goal to provide insurance.
“Washington Township had a game plan to pack their defense, setting up eight defenders on their defensive half to stunt any Covenant attacks,” Blom said.
The Knights did lose starting midfielder Hannah Frump to an apparent concussion in the first half.
Covenant improves to 6-1-1 with the victory.
Prep Girls Golf
DeBoard 2nd in NCC meet
DeMOTTE — Munster put five golfers among the top seven scorers to capture the Northwest Crossroads Conference Tournament title Tuesday at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte.
Ananya Sharma shot an 83 to earn match medalist for the Mustangs. Her score was seven strokes better than runner-up Brynlee DeBoard of Kankakee Valley, who shot a 90.
DeBoard, a freshman, was competing in her first NCC meet.
Munster finished 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7. Becky Jones shot a 92 for the Mustangs to finish third overall.
Kolby Enix had a 10th-place finish for KVHS, firing a 110.
Munster’s team score of 364 was over 60 strokes better than runner-up Lowell (429). KVHS was third with a 434, followed by Hobart, Andrean and Highland.
Also scoring for the Kougars were Kaylee Boganovich with a 115 and Nadia Hemphill with a 119. Abby Kaluf fired a 130.
Lady Bombers shoot a 213
OXFORD — The Rensselaer Central girls’ golf team competed in a triangular meet against host Benton Central and Seeger on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bombers shot a 213 to finish behind Seeger, which fired a 211. Senior Cami Geleott had a 45 for RCHS, which also got a 53 from Jenna Minter. Addison Hesson had a 54 and Ashley Luzadder carded a 61.